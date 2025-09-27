3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Season Of Prosperity On September 28, 2025

On September 28, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a season of prosperity. The waxing crescent Moon in Sagittarius carries with it the kind of energy that brings hope. Fresh starts begin to take shape, and the focus is on growth, abundance, and our vision for the future.

On this day, the universe encourages optimism and positive thinking. We need to find our way through the obstacles so that we can get ourselves back on track. Prosperity doesn’t arrive overnight, but three zodiac signs can't help but feel as though it is definitely on its way. What begins now carries the very real promise of a prosperous season, and this energy sets the stage for success and stability in the months ahead.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

The waxing crescent Moon in Sagittarius stirs up your ambition and drive, Aries. On this day, September 28, you will feel ready to pursue opportunities that could lead to greater prosperity. Your confidence is high, and you are feeling somewhat fearless.

Advertisement

This day reminds you that prosperity begins with mindset, and that is something you've totally decided to own. By choosing to believe in your potential, you naturally draw in experiences that affirm it. It's the law of attraction, and it's working.

Your efforts are noticed, and the momentum builds quickly. Stay steady and keep your eye on the bigger picture, Aries, because as of September 28, success is already on its way to you.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Sagittarius Moon helps you shift from worry into optimism, Cancer, and it's about time. On September 28, you will begin to see new avenues for prosperity. Things now seem very possible, and you are willing to believe that you can, in fact, achieve success.

This is a moment to trust that security is available to you, Cancer. It is also a good time to nurture opportunities into lasting success. What begins as a small opening on Sunday could grow into something much greater and long-lasting.

Don’t dismiss the early signs of progress. Prosperity for you is about more than money. It is about feeling emotionally safe, cared for, and supported. This waxing crescent Moon provides you with the right information to make that happen.

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

This week, some of those long-term goals of yours are starting to look like positive promises for the future. Because of this, you feel motivated to continue onwards, and that's a good move, Capricorn.

On this day, September 28, the waxing crescent Moon in Sagittarius brings you the true reward for your persistence in the form of success. And this success isn't limited to just your home life or career. It's possible in all areas of your life, Capricorn. You are setting the example!

Advertisement

The prosperity you get to experience from this moment forth is the result of steady effort. This season will show you that your patience and discipline are finally paying off. Keep up the good work, Cap, and enjoy the fruit of your labor!

Manifest your dream life in just 3 days! Join for our free Power of Manifestation online event from 9/23 - 9/25 and change your life from the comfort of your home!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.