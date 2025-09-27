Much-Deserved Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On September 28, 2025

On September 28, 2025, much-deserved success arrives for three zodiac signs. This is a day when clear communication and quick insight bring fast results. Success often comes from being in the right place at the right time, and this Moon-Mercury alignment makes it easier to recognize that kind of timing.

On this day, we may notice that so many of our plans easily fall into place or that the words we choose seem to carry extra weight. The universe is working with us, helping us connect with others to attract positive outcomes.

Advertisement

This is a fortunate time for progress, and for three zodiac signs, this transit gives us the chance to achieve something important. Success is no accident. Rather, it’s the result of timing, awareness, and our own willingness to follow where the signs are pointing.

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On September 28, the Moon aligns with Mercury, and you will feel a surge of confidence, Leo. You may notice that the conversations you have on this day flow really easily, and that whatever you speak about seems to be received very well.

This kind of charismatic communication opens the door to success in both personal and professional matters. You sense it's going well, and you keep it going.

People are listening, and what you share has influence. Your ability to inspire and persuade is at its peak at this time, Leo. This is a day when progress feels natural. You’ll know success has found you because it's confirmed through the results you achieve.

Advertisement

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

What you will experience on Sunday, September 28, is nothing short of a breakthrough, Scorpio. And it will lead to greater success. When the Moon aligns with Mercury, a long-standing issue finds a solution, and one conversation in particular quickly clears the air.

With nothing weighing on you, Scorpio, you're free to exercise all of your charms and that high intelligence of yours. This shows the universe that you mean business. Success is just a matter of time, and you're on top of it all.

Advertisement

You are in the middle of crossing a difficult threshold, and during this Moon-Mercury transit, you'll see that you are no longer stuck. You're moving forward, and success awaits. Good for you, Scorpio.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sagittarius, on September 28, you will notice that for all your super ramped-up optimism, there's an equal reaction to it going on. In other words, you are now being approved of by the people who can advance your career.

Something great is taking place, and this Mercury transit is helping to speed it up. On this day, you will feel energized and inspired, as you truly believe with all your heart that what takes place on this day is meant to be.

It all results in the kind of success that you consider to be ideal. Success comes in different packages, but what arrives on your doorstep during this transit is completely tailor-made for you, Sagittarius.

Advertisement

Manifest your dream life in just 3 days! Join for our free Power of Manifestation online event from 9/23 - 9/25 and change your life from the comfort of your home!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.