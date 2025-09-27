3 Zodiac Signs Experience Hope They Haven't Felt In A While On September 28, 2025

On September 28, 2025, three zodiac signs experience hope they haven't felt in a while. The waxing crescent Moon in Sagittarius brings us tons of hopeful energy.

A lot of things seem possible right now, and this phase of the Moon is about planting seeds and setting intentions. While the Moon is in Sagittarius, we're thinking about how to grow and rise up. As the doors to opportunity open for us, we see that so much is possible.

For three zodiac signs, this day has us feeling lighter and less burdened. We're able to think straight for the first time in a long while, and that propels us to a higher level. We see the chances available and we take them. There's a hint of bravery in the mix here, and it has us wanting to know what it's like to live completely fearlessly. It's all about our attitude right now. We believe in ourselves; therefore, the world does too.

1. Taurus

The waxing crescent Moon in Sagittarius inspires you to look beyond the familiar, Taurus. On September 28, you may discover an opening in your professional or personal life that excites you. You may not have seen it before, but suddenly, it's glaring. It's waiting around for you to say yes.

This opportunity you'll see on this day feels right. It lines up with everything you imagine to be a good experience, which makes it even more appealing. What shows up now has the potential to grow into something bigger and better, but you need to take that first step.

This is the universe’s way of nudging you out of your comfort zone. Trust the timing on this one, Taurus. A new beginning is waiting for you, and it promises to enrich your life in ways you can already sense.

2. Virgo

The Sagittarius Moon reminds you that great things happen to you when you allow yourself to think out of the box, Virgo. On September 28, you’ll find that an opportunity presents itself, and if you follow that lead, it will teach you something amazing and new.

It may feel slightly outside your comfort zone, but that’s what makes it worth pursuing. This is the universe giving you the ol' green light, while encouraging you to embrace something new and exciting.

Don’t overthink the timing or details here. This opportunity is meant for you, and it carries long-term potential. Trust your instincts and allow yourself to explore what’s offered to you. It's all good.

3. Libra

This day brings you an opportunity to do something you've never done before, Libra. On September 28, you will receive an invitation to change, and during the crescent Moon in Sagittarius, it's all about recognizing that the timing is now right.

This is the kind of chance that helps you grow into more of who you are meant to be. Whether it’s personal or professional, the promise it carries feels undeniable. Doors open, friends show up, and there's magic in the air.

The universe is encouraging you to trust what excites you, Libra, and to follow through on it. The opportunity you attract on this day has the power to open new doors, giving you both hope and direction for the future.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.