Luck Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On September 27, 2025

On September 27, 2025, luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs. This day shows us that we are more than the sum of our fears. OK, what does that even mean? Well, for starters, it means that we have collectively downplayed our own power. Things like luck really can happen to us.

Three zodiac signs get to use that buzzy Moon square Venus energy to see life from a different perspective. In other words, on September 27, we let ourselves feel the magic of just being who we are. We can't help but feel lucky during this time, and this instills in us the kind of confidence that gets things done. Don't be surprised if this day feels luckier than usual. It's just a manifestation of our self-belief!

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

You didn't see this coming, Leo, but now that the luck is pouring on, you aren't really that surprised. You feel as if you deserve to have this kind of good luck, and because of that helpful Venus energy, it comes to you easily and in an appealing package.

You are in tune with your own self-worth. Because of this, you're able to stir up the cosmic forces so that they may favor you. You've got the entire universe waiting on your command. Manifest as you will, Leo!

Charm works in your favor, and so does humility. Oh, OK, so it's going to be that way, is it? Yes, Leo. You know it's a give-and-take world, so flow with the magic and let the luck do its thing.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

This day is about timing and insight, and when the two meet in your Sagittarius world, miracles take place. You're going to stumble upon an inner truth that rocks your world so hard on this day, September 27, that you'll learn the true meaning of transformation.

A great change is taking place in your life, and this change is going to open the doors to more luck than you're used to dealing with. And you're a lucky person as it is, Sag.

During this Venus transit, your luck steers you in the direction of love and friendship. On this day, you get to find out just how adored you are by the people in your life whom you hold dear to you. Lucky you!

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Moon square Venus brings unexpected gifts into your social or creative life, Aquarius. You're always open to learning new things, and someone in your life is about to turn you onto something that could be life-changing in all the right ways.

Luck, to you, looks like being loved and respected, and having others listen when you speak. You're such a good friend to others, and on this day, September 27, you'll see that good friends are willing to be there for you, too.

This is a day of sharing and caring, and by the time you go to sleep, you'll be smiling from ear to ear. Your positive energy will take you into deep sleep and amazingly lucky dreams. Sweet!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.