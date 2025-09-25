The Pain Of Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs After September 26, 2025

After September 26, 2025, the pain of loneliness ends for three zodiac signs. We are working with a powerful transit that often pushes us out of isolation and into meaningful connection. It is here to help us brush aside some of our old patterns, letting us know that we, too, can belong.

When the Moon aligns with Pluto, we are reminded that intimacy and trust are not unreachable, and that if we wish to engage, there are plenty of opportunities available to us. Three zodiac signs will see that this day presents us with a turning point, and it's one we will want to take advantage of. Relationships strengthen during this time, and chances for closeness emerge in surprising ways. The universe is telling us that we don’t have to go it alone anymore.

1. Cancer

On September 26, you will feel the Moon-Pluto alignment deeply, Cancer. It's going to make you very aware of just how lonely you've been feeling. While that doesn't sound good, it's what must happen if you are to change it.

Change begins with acknowledgement. We have to feel it to heal it, as they say, and you'll be feeling it enough to recognize that what you feel is exhaustion. You are tired of being alone, and now, you're ready to do something about it.

Where you’ve felt emotional isolation, connection begins to return. Someone in your life may show up for you in a way that reminds you you’re not alone. Trust in this, Cancer. The universe is conspiring to help you.

2. Libra

You're no stranger to the sensation of feeling empty, and while you know it's because you're lonely, you may also feel as though it's time to do something about it. During this powerful Pluto transit, you'll find a way out, Libra.

You're not stuck in the darkness, and while you sometimes like to think of what you're going through as necessary to grow, there's only so much loneliness a person can handle. It's time to move past it now.

September 26 has you feeling less alone and more apt to get involved with others. For you, Libra, it's a mood thing. You may decide during this transit that your mood is social, and that helps you rid yourself of that lonely feeling.

3. Capricorn

It's no big shock that you like to spend time alone, Capricorn, but there are times when that aloneness turns into downright loneliness. You're the one who calls the shots, though, and on September 26, you decide that enough is enough.

When the Moon aligns with Pluto, you will feel ready to engage with the world again. It's not as if you're an ascetic monk who sits in meditation all day, but your friends may think that's what you're doing.

That is, until you show them your latest transformation into a person with great social skills. You want your friends back, and it's a good thing they never really left your side. You're the one who calls the shots, Capricorn, and on this day, you feel like being less alone.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.