3 Zodiac Signs Experience Hope They Haven't Felt In A While On September 25, 2025

On September 25, 2025, three zodiac signs experience hope they haven't felt in a while. This day shows us that even the smallest steps forward can create lasting change, especially when we move with honesty and intention. Waxing Crescent transits are all about building momentum that leads somewhere special.

Three zodiac signs will feel a surge of hope, right out of the blue. We don't have that stuck feeling anymore. Instead, we feel inspired to get ourselves going and involved with something good. Life begins to feel a whole lot better during the waxing crescent Moon in Scorpio, as we notice that our own progress has become visible and inspiring. We feel supported by the universe, and it works for us.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

On this day, September 25, you may notice that the burden of whatever you have been carrying around starts to dissolve. It is replaced with cautious optimism. That's good, Cancer, and it's OK that you are hesitant about it.

This lunar phase helps you reconnect with your inner strength. During the waxing crescent Moon, you'll find that it's much easier for you to stick with the plan and keep up that amazing resilience of yours. Life starts feeling better because you are finally giving yourself permission to believe in brighter days.

The message of this day is all about trusting in the idea that yes, Cancer, you can do it. Even the smallest improvements are signs that you’re moving toward a better future. The universe is showing you that healing is taking place, right now.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

For you, the waxing crescent Moon in Scorpio shines a light on your sense of purpose, Leo. On September 25, you may feel reenergized, as though you're finally able to break free from recent frustrations.

This lunar phase brings intensity to your desires and reminds you that when you are true to yourself, the best things happen. You have a clear mind and a heart full of hope. That is a good recipe for happiness, Leo.

Life improves now because you are ready to trust yourself again. You've got that renewed strength and determination, and you see that the setbacks of the past were only stepping stones to this very moment.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, this Scorpio Moon transit awakens your desire for change. On September 25, the waxing crescent phase opens up a window of possibility and shows you that transformation doesn’t have to be overwhelming.

All it takes is one inspired step, and BLAMMO, you feel like you can conquer the world! You feel happy and hopeful again, and this kind of lunar energy helps you release doubt and lean into trust.

Your life begins to feel better now because hope returns in a way that is undeniable, and you want to do something about it. The universe is affirming that you are ready to move forward, and it is willing to support your efforts. Keep up the good work, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.