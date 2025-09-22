3 Zodiac Signs Stop Feeling So Stuck In Life After September 23, 2025

After September 23, 2025, three zodiac signs stop feeling so stuck in life. The transit Moon square Jupiter magnifies feelings and situations, sometimes to the point of discomfort. It's OK, though. We've been here before, and we'll be here again. It's just what we get when we opt in for change and transformation.

We're starting to understand that nothing happens if we keep ourselves locked in one place. Basically, if we're to experience the intensity and beauty of this life, we will have to grow and change. For three zodiac signs, September 23 delivers a moment in which transformation is our only option. We feel the need for change and betterment deep inside. The time is now. Let's do this!

Advertisement

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

This transit, Moon square Jupiter, challenges you to look beyond your expectations, Leo. You are someone who thinks big and desperately wants to follow up on those dreams of yours. This day has you finding a way to make all of this a reality.

Advertisement

On September 23, something ignites your transformation. It's as if you get the key to what's about to happen before it occurs, and this divine timing has you moving on it and making it yours.

Transformation is the key to renewal and growth. You have no time to waste, or at least, that's how you feel. And that's a good and inspiring way to be. What feels like pressure is actually an invitation to evolve.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

When the Moon squares Jupiter, your ruling planet, what happens is just about impossible to miss, Sagittarius. Challenges arise, and you are there, ready to tackle them. You knew this would happen, and so, you're ready.

On September 23, you will have an experience that lets you know that you're a whole lot stronger than even you thought you were. That's saying a lot, as you've always known yourself to be the strong one in the crowd.

Transformation is at hand, and the universe is assuring you that whatever you're going through now is leading to expansion. This is your chance to grow into something greater. You feel no blockade at this time. It's time for you to rise up and be free.

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Moon square Jupiter pushes you to confront what you’ve outgrown, and that means you are maturing, Capricorn. At this time in your life, things may feel overwhelming at first. However, this is exactly what starts your transformation.

September 23 shows you, through this transit, that you should not hold on too tightly to the things that have worked for you so far. While that may sound counterintuitive, this mentality is what's kept you stuck. If you want to see real change, then you're going to have to accept that you're the one who needs to implement it.

Advertisement

Transformation isn’t loss; it’s progress and renewal. That's what's going to bring you great joy in the days to come. Be brave, get out there and show yourself what you're made of, Capricorn.

Manifest your dream life in just 3 days! Join for our free Power of Manifestation online event from 9/23 - 9/25 and change your life from the comfort of your home!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.