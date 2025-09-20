Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Eclipse On September 21, 2025

After the eclipse on September 21, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. Sun opposite Saturn often brings about challenges or tests of endurance, but it also lets us know that it's time to start paying attention to the things in our lives that need real change.

On September 21, it feels like a weight has been lifted off our shoulders, and the lessons of the past begin to pay off. It may not feel like it, but we are ready for this. Three zodiac signs in particular will finally understand that the pressure we've been under is not a permanent installation in our worlds. Phew! What once seemed unending now starts to resolve, giving us the chance to move forward with renewed confidence. That's definitely a good thing.

1. Capricorn

Sun opposite Saturn has tested your patience, Capricorn, but on September 21, you will feel as though something is about to change. The test on this day doesn't feel as harsh, and it may be that the hard times are now starting to ease up.

This day reminds you that endurance has its rewards. You've continuously tried so hard, and you are finally getting a break. That feels pretty amazing, Cap. You endured challenges, but they aren't lasting forever.

On this day, the universe is showing you that stability and progress are possible. The hard times and difficult experiences you've been through recently are just par for the course. Hey, this is life, and it comes with tests, but there's nothing here you can't get past, Capricorn. After the solar eclipse, that will ring especially true.

2. Aquarius

For you, Aquarius, Sun opposite Saturn has you paying careful attention to your responsibilities as well as your limits. On September 21, after the solar eclipse, the tension eases up, and you will begin to experience relief from the difficulties of the past weeks.

This day encourages you to embrace the lessons you’ve learned, as there are many. So much of what you've gone through feels meaningful now, even if you didn't recognize the meaning at the time.

What once felt restrictive now serves as guidance for future success. This is something that interests you, because now you feel confident enough to make it happen. Hard times end because you have grown stronger. Of course!

3. Pisces

This day's transit, Sun opposite Saturn, may point out some of the greater challenges for you, Pisces. However, you'll feel as though whatever is going on is something you can deal with. You have the resilience and focus, and you've dealt with hard times before.

On September 21, the pressure thankfully softens, and the difficulties begin to lift. But then again, you knew this would happen. You just didn't know WHEN.

You are entering a period where relief and opportunity coincide, and it almost feels destined. Well, maybe it is, Pisces. The universe shows you that hard times are temporary, and brighter chapters are now opening. You're in!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.