6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On September 2, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on September 2, 2025. Tuesday is a Full Day, guided by the Wood Dog (Jia Xu) pillar, during the Wood Snake year and Wood Monkey month.

In Chinese astrology, Full Days expand what’s already present. They magnify, they overflow, they bring more of what’s good. With the Dog energy leading, this expansion takes a grounded and loyal form so promises get honored, stability feels closer, and bonds strengthen.

Advertisement

Because September 2 is a weekday, the good fortune here shows up in ways that last. Expect your foundations to be reinforced, resources to multiply, and you might even find your trust being restored with a certain someone. For these six animal signs, Tuesday’s energy delivers meaningful luck that actually holds.

1. Dog

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is your animal sign’s day pillar, which means you’re firmly in the center of the lucky current. A Full Day amplifies what you’ve been quietly building and today you see proof that it’s working. That might look like support arriving without you asking, a plan working out the way you wanted, or a gesture that reminds you you’re not on your own.

Your good fortune today is loyalty rewarded. The people or projects you’ve poured into show you tangible returns. It’s a reminder that the care you gave wasn’t a waste, it’s circling back with some pretty massive abundance.

2. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Wood Snake year is still unfolding around you, and today the Dog energy strengthens your foundations. Something you worried was fragile proves to be more secure than you thought. This could be financial like a bill getting resolved or even personal, with someone proving themselves way more reliable than you thought.

Your abundance is stability you can feel in your body. Tuesday reassures you that not everything is shifting ground, some things are strong enough to hold you. This is luck you can trust.

3. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

It’s your animal sign's month, Monkey, and the Full Day expands your reach. A connection or conversation could grow in ways you didn’t expect. What started casually might suddenly carry more meaning or something you shared begins to ripple further than you thought possible.

Your good fortune today is in how magnetic you are. People are paying attention. Whether it shows up as new opportunities, recognition, or a chance to step into a role you’ve been circling, abundance comes by being seen. So get out there and have a great day!

4. Goat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Dog pillar forms natural harmony with your animal sign and that means Tuesday’s overflow is powerful for you in particular. Emotional support, shared resources, or even a well-timed invitation helps you feel more held and loved than usual.

Your abundance is connection that feels nourishing to your soul. You realize you don’t have to do everything alone and that realization itself becomes your good fortune because it shifts how much more you’re willing to receive. Let yourself accept help today. You deserve a break.

5. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Dog’s grounded influence on September 2 steadies your fire and overall nervousness you've been feeling lately. On this Full Day, your energy overflows in ways that feel constructive rather than chaotic. A plan sticks, an idea gains traction, or someone finally gives you the reassurance you needed to keep moving.

Your good fortune is success that actually holds. Instead of starting and stalling, today’s steps take root. The abundance is knowing you’re not just moving fast, you’re moving in the right direction. This is your time, Tiger. Enjoy!

Advertisement

6. Pig

Design: YourTango

The Dog is your ally and on a Full Day this bond multiplies your blessings. Someone may offer generosity you didn’t anticipate or you may find that your resources stretch further than expected. The expansion here feels both practical and comforting.

Your luck is tangible. A need gets met, a cost is covered, or something you were anxious about resolves smoothly. Abundance arrives in a way that reminds you life is kinder than you feared. You’re going to be more than OK, Pig. You are about to be living your very best life.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.