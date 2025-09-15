3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On September 16, 2025

Starting on September 16, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era. Mars opposite Chiron is the ultimate confrontation transit, and while it may not be 100% easy to take, it's going to do us all a world of good.

We are no longer willing to let anyone take advantage of us. On September 16, three zodiac signs will step forward to heal our hearts and start anew. We are breaking the chains on this day. No more restrictions and no more fear. For three zodiac signs, it now seems easy to confront what previously felt too painful to face. We are meeting our wounds head-on and ridding ourselves of them once and for all. We have the strength to finally transform those weak points into places of power. This is how we rise up.

1. Gemini

Mars opposite Chiron forces you to acknowledge what you’ve been avoiding, Gemini. Yet, instead of feeling defeated, you’ll find strength rising within you. On September 16, you'll see that confronting your pain doesn’t hold you back. Rather, it liberates you.

The new era that begins now is one built on truth. You are not letting anyone else block you. You no longer have to hide from what hurt you, because you are bigger than it, and you finally know it.

This day sets the tone for change, and once it hits you, there's no going back. This is a powerful time in your life because you're about to become someone new to yourself, and that fills you with joy.

2. Leo

A powerful breakthrough is definitely in store for you, Leo. And thanks to the transit of Mars opposite Chiron, you will be well on your way to becoming everything you've always wanted to be.

On September 16, you'll have that strong Chiron energy backing you up. This is going to take you out of the past and place you directly in the present moment, which may sound weird, but only you know just how needed this is, Leo.

The universe is pushing you to recognize your own growth. You are no longer defined by what wounded you, Leo. In fact, you are now able to take the past and recreate yourself out of what you've learned.

3. Scorpio

You feel Mars opposite Chiron on a deep level, Scorpio, and September 16 marks a turning point in your amazing life. You are ready to release what has been dragging you down, and that release sets you free in ways you didn’t expect.

This is your moment of transformation. It's all new, all fantastic, and all you, Scorpio. The new era that begins on this day is not about carrying old pain, but about stepping into your full strength with nothing holding you back.

The universe is showing you that even your deepest struggles can become your greatest sources of power. What starts now is a new chapter defined by courage, renewal, and power.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.