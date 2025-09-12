3 Zodiac Signs Experience Joy They Haven't Felt In A While On September 13

On September 13, 2025, during the Waning Gibbous Moon in Gemini, three zodiac signs experience joy they haven't felt in a while. We might as well consider this day one of the new season of joy that we're about to walk into.

After a period of intensity, this lunar phase reminds us that there is still joy to be found, even in the aftermath of challenges. It helps us reconnect with laughter, friendship, and hope. We want to feel good again, and so we make it happen. For three zodiac signs in particular, the doors to joy are opening wide. What begins today feels like the start of a brighter season, one that allows us to live more fully in the present moment. We've arrived.

1. Gemini

The Waning Gibbous Moon in your sign lifts your spirits and has you feeling optimistic again, Gemini. You feel freer than you have in a while, and that freedom allows you to let go of what’s been weighing you down.

You will be reminded that life is not just about solving problems, even though you really enjoy getting your hands dirty while figuring out how things work. Right now, it’s about enjoying the ride.

On September 13, your mood lifts noticeably, and you may even feel a little giddy. It's good to laugh, and it's great to trust that you're laughing for a happy reason. You may laugh more easily, feel more social, and notice how much better things look when you allow joy to flow in. This is your moment to embrace positivity. Easy!

2. Libra

On September 13, you will experience a day filled with lightheartedness and balance, Libra. Whatever you've been carrying around mentally feels like it's no longer there. Time heals all wounds, it seems.

During the Gemini Waning Gibbous Moon, the cosmos seems to align perfectly with your own energy, which allows you to express yourself in all the ways you feel most comfortable with. You will be very popular on this day. People love you, Libra.

This marks the beginning of a joyful period in your life. The universe reminds you that it’s OK to simply enjoy yourself without always worrying about what’s next. Live a little!

3. Pisces

The Waning Gibbous Moon in Gemini may not seem like an obvious match for you, Pisces, but it brings an important gift: joy through beauty. You suddenly see how much beauty surrounds you, and it has an amazing effect on your mind, body, and spirit.

On September 13, you’ll notice how even the simplest things can fill you with happiness. You may hear the lyrics to an old song that really puts you in a nostalgic mood. It feels good and freeing in a way.

The universe is reminding you that joy doesn’t have to be a big production. In fact, on this day, you may see that what brings you real joy is the little things. Small acts of kindness make your day, and open up a new season of happiness.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.