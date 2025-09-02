Struggle Finally Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs After September 3, 2025

After September 3, 2025, struggle finally ends for three zodiac signs. This is a day when insights come to us at a brisk clip, and it's up to us to figure out what new, brilliant bit of knowledge goes where. During Mercury square Uranus, we are faced with options, and one thing is for sure: one of those options will lead us away from struggle.

On this day, September 3, three zodiac signs get to choose a different path than the one we're so used to walking. We are tired of struggling along, not knowing if a break is ever coming. Mercury and Uranus together represent big change and optimum results. Under this cosmic weather, we're no longer interested in struggling, and we have the power to say no.

1. Taurus

Something seems to be either in your way or completely challenging you and your lifestyle. But know this, Taurus: it's something you'll get over and quickly. You've been stuck, possibly naive in your thinking. This has held you back.

September 3 shows you that it's OK to admit you're wrong, because the second you do, you invite real wisdom into your life. That's how you are able to separate yourself from the struggle you've endured.

Life is not fun when you have to be right all of the time, as you'll notice. Mercury square Uranus lets you see that the struggle you're going through is due to your own inability to admit that you're the problem. Once you admit it, though, life gets better.

2. Virgo

On September 3, you'll feel very clearheaded about certain issues in your life that have brought you down, Virgo. You do not want to entertain this struggle forever. In fact, you're ready to kiss it goodbye, as this newfound clarity is starting to open up your mind.

And good for you, Virgo. Who needs to continue with the drama that takes you nowhere? Not you, and during Mercury square Uranus, you'll see your out and act on it quickly. That's Mercury's influence right there.

This is a day to trust your ability to process information rapidly. When you apply understanding, struggles fade, and a smoother path forward makes itself known to you. This is just what you've been praying for.

3. Sagittarius

On September 3, the transit of Mercury square Uranus allows you to break free from obstacles that have been holding you back. Struggles that no longer feel relevant will disappear, leaving you feeling stronger and more alive.

You may notice that ideas and solutions arrive unexpectedly at this time, giving you the ability to act decisively and quickly. The universe is encouraging you to let go of what no longer serves you. You know exactly what this refers to, Sagittarius.

Mental breakthroughs that take place on this day lead to physical achievements, and so on. One good move leads to many more. You don't want to struggle for a cause you don't believe in, and from here on out, you don't. It's that simple.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.