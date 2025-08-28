3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Prosperity Starting On August 29

Starting on August 29, 2025, three zodiac signs attract wealth and prosperity. We're making fast moves on this day. The transit Moon square Mercury has us making very brisk decisions with total confidence.

On August 29, we will see how this transit can bring forward an old mistake, but it isn't something we'll dread. In fact, it's the very thing we will learn from at this time. For three zodiac signs, this is the moment we understand when to proceed and when to back away. When it comes to finances, that kind of timing and secure knowledge means everything, especially if we're to enter a new season of prosperity and wealth.

1. Aries

The decisions you make now have a ripple effect on your prosperity, Aries. You've learned the hard way, and now that you think of it, you wouldn't have it any other way. After all, you had to get your chops, as they say.

Now, you've got them, and you are most certainly going to use your talents and skills to create wealth and financial stability. Moon square Mercury sharpens your instincts and helps you trust them without any self-doubt.

This is your chance to step forward with confidence and style, Aries. You know where you're going, and you know what to do once you're there, so make it happen.

2. Taurus

Taurus, your path to prosperity on August 29 comes from recognizing the value of what you already have and building on it. That's why you must take note of what you're doing, so you can do it again, and again at a later date.

Moon square Mercury helps you spot overlooked opportunities. While some of them are gone for good, new ones seem to crop up for you, and you feel ready to take a look at them during Moon square Mercury.

This is where your skills and talents come into play, Taurus. On August 29, you will start to see real, tangible results. You love the idea of building wealth, and this day provides you with great inspiration.

3. Gemini

It's time to leave your confusion behind you, Gemini, as this day, August 29, is here for you to take advantage of. However, this also means that you need to do just that. When the opportunity for wealth and prosperity comes knocking around this time, you want to be ready.

Moon square Mercury gives you the mental agility to adapt quickly and take advantage of openings as they appear. Listen closely to what the experts say, and don't think of this as beneath you. They're experts for a reason, after all.

You are here to learn now, Gemini. For the first time in a long time, you feel like you're the one who is getting all the hints and doing something about them. This could be a very lucky day for you, but it all relies on your trying. So try hard and win big!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.