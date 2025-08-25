The Universe Is Testing These 3 Zodiac Signs On August 26

On August 26, 2025, the universe is testing three zodiac signs. During Venus trine Neptune, most of us feel pretty great, and we really don't want our peace destroyed by this, that, or the other thing. Yet, on this day, we will see how three zodiac signs deal with mini-upsets.

If we find a way around these obstacles, we can actually feel good about how we handled it. August 26 invites us to trust our intuition, as well as to believe in ourselves. We do not have to crumble simply because some external force might have it that way. This is a day to rise up and be strong. We see the tests ahead, and in all honesty, they're not that monumental.

1. Taurus

With Venus as your planetary ruler, the transit that joins up with Neptune on August 26 has you feeling enchanted. Still, it really does seem as if distractions are out to get you.

That's OK, Taurus. You've built up enough stamina and discipline to say no, even to the things that tempt you the most. You may feel tempted by the allure of yet another new distraction, but you'll trust yourself well enough to pass on it.

This is how your practical side works with your romantic side. In other words, before you leap into anything, you analyze it so that later on down the road, it doesn't devour you whole. You won this round, Taurus. Nice going.

2. Gemini

For you, Gemini, Venus trine Neptune opens the door to inspiration and connection. However, it also tempts you to overlook important details. You might hear something that sounds too good to be true, and it will be on you to determine whether or not you believe it.

On August 26, your challenge will be to slow down and examine what’s being offered to you. Neptune's energy can make everything look softer and more appealing, but is all that glitters gold? Maybe not.

Trust your instincts, but back them up with facts. Your test is all about trusting your inner voice and not listening to the unsupported arguments against it.

3. Libra

Venus trine Neptune can have you feeling like a magical being, Libra. While that sounds trippy and cool, the reality is that there are things at play here that need your serious attention.

In other words, no matter how charismatic or persuasive you feel on this day, August 26, you need to back it up a bit and start getting realistic about something. It may even feel like you're being tested to see if you can control yourself.

You know that the end result will see you happy and feeling at ease, but it's the getting there that's going to feel tricky on this day. Know that everything will be fine, Libra, but that you may have to do some mental balancing acts to get there. It's all OK, or at least it will be.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.