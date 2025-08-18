3 Zodiac Signs Get A Very Lucky Break On August 19, 2025

On August 19, 2025, three zodiac signs get a very lucky break during Moon conjunct Jupiter. Anytime we have a positive Jupiter transit, such as the one we have on this day, we get to experience good luck and the expansion of all positive thinking.

During this time, three zodiac signs get to know that what we hope for will come through for us in a big way. We might not have known this kind of luck was coming, but when it hits, we know exactly what to do with it. That's how we manifest the spirit of Jupiter; we expand our minds and fill up on the kind of optimism that can see us through to the end.

1. Leo

Something finally falls into place for you on August 19, and it may feel like the universe is giving you a well-deserved pat on the back, Leo. Just the idea that whatever it is you've been working on finally gets finished is enough to bring a wide smile to your face. During Moon conjunct Jupiter, tasks are easily completed, which instantly creates space for more of what you love to do.

This is a highly creative transit for you, Leo. Understand that the way luck shows up in your life at this time is through opportunity. You'll have the time now to do what you want, and that is truly great luck.

2. Libra

Good luck shows up as validation for you, Libra. That basically means that people have noticed all the work you've done in silence and behind the scenes. And they want to pay you for it, too!

You might not have been working in total silence, but still, you've kept to yourself, wondering if you were even on the right track. During the transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter on August 19, you'll see that not only are you on the right track, but others want to be on that track with you.

You'll receive many compliments on this day, and some will come with offers you may not want to refuse. Things are looking very good for you, and you can safely say that luck is on your side, Libra.

3. Capricorn

For you, Capricorn, luck finds you busy as usual, doing what you love and what you're very, very good at. This could be making money or simply being artistic and creative. What's most noticeable during this transit is that luck comes to you in the form of time.

Time to stretch out and relax. Time to reconsider a certain plan. It's all easy-going and doable for you, and during Moon conjunct Jupiter, you'll see that once you start to unwind, everything really falls into place.

So, take a load off and enjoy the luck of being able to pick and choose what you want to do for the rest of the week. You've got the means to enjoy yourself, so go on and do it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.