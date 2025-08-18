4 Zodiac Signs Experience Major Abundance & Luck On August 19, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting some major abundance and luck on August 19, 2025. On Tuesday, when the Sun harmonizes with Chiron, something snaps inside of you. You might call it will to survive, but it's best to say thrive. Fear, on many levels, is your greatest teacher. It shows you who you are and it also reveals what you are capable of accomplishing under the worst circumstances and in what amount of time.

Ask those who have been down the road of fear. Research reveals that embracing fear creates opportunity. On Tuesday, good fortune arrives in the form of opportunity for four astrological signs who decide that their will is greater than circumstance. That will not only help them to break away from a pattern of existence that no longer works for their future, it also allows each to experience major abundance and luck. Let's see how.

1. Leo

Leo, you might not be thinking that having wounded pride could become a life lesson leading to abundance but that's what happens for you on August 19. You see something in yourself that you dislike and decide that's it, you're ready for a change. That single change is not a superficial one either. It's internal, which allows the character traits to become core values that you act on.

Your lessons from life's greatest mistakes teach you wisdom, and you glean the fruits of pain. They come in the form of luck and abundance, with an energy of joy, happiness, and creativity. You are a winner, Leo. Good for you.

2. Aries

Aries, with Chiron in your zodiac sign and it connecting with the Sun in your house of romance, your area of life where you will attract abundance and luck will be in romance. Ever have your heart broken? Never fear. Those battle scars make your heart ready to love more deeply and profoundly than ever before.

On Tuesday, you will be stepping into new territory with a clean slate and a new person. This can be a wonderful experience for you, and it takes a lot of courage to overcome your fear of starting over again.

Can you make mistakes? Of course. Can you find someone who will love you through them? Yes! So, here is day one, and here you are, ready to overcome fear rather than stay stuck in the past. It's time to reach for the stars, and you will. Go for it, little ram!

3. Libra

Libra, today's Sun and Chiron teach you to see your friendships as a place of support and care. You gain significant abundance through one of the most beloved areas of your life: your network. You learn that just because someone you cared about betrayed your trust, it doesn't mean everyone else will do that to you.

You now understand what red flags to watch out for. No one can be sneaky and fake friendshipping on your watch without you sensing it sooner. Your area of greatest wounding, like Chiron, now becomes your fertile ground for exponential growth. Ready or not, abundance and luck are coming your way starting on August 19, and it's going to be so good.

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, you acquire abundance and luck through your communication and how you speak life into the world. You have always been curious about the laws of attraction, and you may find it much easier to embrace them in your life. Instead of poo-pooing what people say are creative intentions or words that draw the universe into your sphere, you decide, why not?

Today, you'll try them. This new woo is for you, starting on August 19. Wait until you see how powerful it can be and how lucky you become just because you decided to believe. Life is about to get freakishly great for you, and it starts with the first word you speak. Choose wisely.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.