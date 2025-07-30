Loneliness Finally Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs After July 31, 2025

After July 31, 2025, loneliness finally ends for three zodiac signs. When the Moon squares Pluto, emotions intensify and some of our most hidden feelings may rise to the surface. For three zodiac signs in particular, this transit marks the end of isolation. This could be the start of something great.

The tension may feel heavy at first, as it is, after all, a squared transit. Slowly but surely, though, this influence has us facing facts and dealing with them. Loneliness is the last thing on our to-do list, and we're ready to leave it behind. Thursday is a day for breakthroughs, all of which have a lasting and positive effect. We're getting along with people again, and we like it.

Defenses are down, and all appears to be doing rather well for these zodiac signs. Loneliness is over, friends! Thank goodness.

1. Aries

Loneliness has been a tough companion lately. While you don't like admitting that you feel this way, you're also just as burdened by the idea of NOT changing the way things have been going.

This Moon square Pluto transit forces you to face what's going on head-on, as it pushes you toward reaching out. You know you can do this, Aries. It just takes a little confidence, and we all know you've got stockades of that.

So, let the walls come down and get out there again. You can't hole up forever, and you know you're the only one coming to your rescue. So, make it real, Aries. Rescue yourself.

2. Taurus

That all-alone-in-a-crowded-room thing is starting to get to you, Taurus, especially considering you are a rather social creature. It's not that anything's really changed, but you've gotten yourself stuck in a rut, and it's only hitting you now that you don't actually like it there.

You'll see July 31 as not only the last day of the month, but also the last day of loneliness and solitude. You want your buddies back, and hey, they want you, too.

This may be a good time to utilize that transformational Pluto power and get yourself unstuck. The time is right for you to make a positive change and you feel it. Happy days are here again, Taurus.

3. Capricorn

The transit Moon square Pluto has a way of shining a light on the part of yourself that you shut down. You might have felt hurt by someone in the recent weeks, and couldn't get over it. There's even a chance that you went too far with your reaction and ended up isolating yourself because of it.

On July 31, you will stand back and reconsider your own reaction. Was it the best idea to go inwards and not let anyone in? You've shut off communication, and now you want it back.

That's where Pluto's fantastically healing energy comes into play, Capricorn. The loneliness lifts only because you've decided it needs to go. So, good for you, and have fun with it all. Loneliness doesn't have a place in your life anymore.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.