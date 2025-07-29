The Universe Is Looking Out For These 3 Zodiac Signs On July 30

On July 30, 2025, the universe is looking out for three zodiac signs. Every now and then, the universe hands us a little more of the good stuff. We're all too used to negative thoughts, and we sometimes feel so burdened by our own minds. On July 30, however, the Waxing Crescent Moon in Libra shows us that right now, the good outweighs the bad.

Nice going, zodiac signs! For Cancer, Virgo and Aquarius, in particular, this day will prove to be very beneficial. We'll be completing tasks, getting work done, and feeling proud of what we've contributed. We might even feel as though we're favored by the universe, simply because of how smoothly things are going. Our confidence builds, and our desire to be kind to others is nothing short of breathtaking.

1. Cancer

You feel so special on this day, July 30, because you can tell that the emotional strain of the last few weeks has finally come to an end. And you'd be right. It's over, and now, it's time to celebrate.

During the Libra Moon, everything feels easier. Conversations go more smoothly, and there's little to no drama hovering around. You basically feel like your good ol' healthy self again, and that's always good news, for sure.

At this time, you're letting things flow naturally. You aren't rushing them because you know that you've done your work. Now is the time to relax and feel the support of the universe doing its thing.

2. Virgo

The Crescent Libra Moon is a total win for you when it comes to self-worth and your belief in who you are. You've been doubting yourself more than usual, and you'll see that July 30 seems to bring an affirmation to you of your worth.

And not a moment too soon, either, Virgo. What happens on this day is super subtle, but wow, does it ever hit home with you. It could be the smallest of compliments, but it's just what you needed to hear.

And that's basically enough for you. All it takes is just that tiny little spark of positivity, and you just go-go-go. You are freshly inspired and ready to make it last.

3. Aquarius

The Waxing Crescent in Libra is here to tidy up any loose ends in your life. Now that you know that this process has begun to work, you feel much more relaxed than ever before. You feel good, and you look good, too!

It's not that you need to be told something nice about yourself in order to believe it, but it sure doesn't hurt. On this day, July 30, something very subtle will occur, and it will come in the form of a seriously kind compliment.

OK then, you're down for that, and more, if they insist. It's nice to remember that life isn't all toil and trouble. If someone is kind enough to share their generous words of love with you, then, heck, you'll take it! It's all good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.