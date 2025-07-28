These 3 Zodiac Signs Have Been Feeling Stuck Lately, But Things Change After July 29

Three zodiac signs have been feeling stuck lately, but things change after July 29, 2025. The pressure’s on, but so is the potential for lasting change. During Moon opposite Saturn, all that weighty emotion rises to the surface. Some of us may feel guilt or fatigue from carrying around too much. We're not being punished, though; we're learning how to adapt.

July 29 shows three zodiac signs, in particular, how to grow out of something that's been keeping us stuck. We aren't learning anything in this rut other than the fact that we want to get out. This transit acts as a lightning rod. It shocks us and gets us moving. Perhaps, this little healthy prodding to start up our transformation journey is all we've really needed

Advertisement

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

You seem to be turning a corner emotionally, and even if the process feels stiff or clunky at first, you're sticking with it. Saturn highlights your inner critic, which is something you're almost too used to. Still, checking in with yourself isn't a bad idea.

Advertisement

Moon opposite Saturn isn't an easy-going transit, per se, but it definitely gets us moving, and that's what you've needed. It may be time to reevaluate what's keeping you back in life.

First, you need to set up boundaries and draw the line on just how much fear you're willing to let in. Then, you have to work on making that transformation real. It's not too late, Gemini. The cosmic forces stand with you.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You know how to carry weight, and what you’re learning now is how to put some of it down. That's a big deal for you, Virgo, as you have recently come to realize that not everything is your responsibility.

You've been blocking your own joy, and even when you admit to this, you continue to carry on, feeling burdened. It's time to use that Saturn energy to break out of the box and do your own thing.

Let go of perfection. The real transformation begins when you allow things to be honest and messy. You know you want it. It's time to treat yourself in the way you'd treat someone else.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Moon opposite Saturn activates your need for solitude, healing, and space, even if the world seems to demand the opposite. Your transformation begins with rest, not reaction, Pisces. You can't fix everyone else's problems, nor should you

On July 29, you feel strongly about forging your own path, with or without the approval of others. You may feel misunderstood or overly sensitive. Let it pass, it's OK. It's a learning curve for you, Pisces.

Advertisement

Transformation, for you, is saying no with conviction. You aren't here to live out what others expect of you. This is YOUR life, and you are here to experience it all your way. Saturn is refining your inner compass; it sharpens your sense of what actually supports your peace.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.