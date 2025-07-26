Hard Times Finally Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After July 27

After July 27, 2025, hard times finally come to an end for three zodiac signs during the Jupiter-Moon alignment. There’s a turning point built into this day, and for Aries, Cancer and Aquarius, it feels like something heavy is finally starting to fade away for good.

We may not even realize just how hard things have been until we start to feel the difference. This is a real moment of clarity for many of us. This alignment brings relief through perspective and a very real sense that our efforts haven’t been for naught. If we've felt like we've been stalled, then what we experience on this day, July 27, is movement. We're wrapping it up now. Hard times have no place in our lives, so it's time to call it a day. Buh-bye.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

On July 27, something bothers you enough to change it. And seriously, it’s about time. As per usual, you've been working overtime. It's hard and draining, and you're starting to wonder what the point of all this labor is.

During the Jupiter-Moon alignment, that resistance finally starts to fade. Why? Because feeling drained all the time no longer works for you. Jupiter is trying to tell you to rest, relax, and take time for yourself.

Don't waste all of your energy on other people. Instead, take this day to refuel. Do what you like to do, Aries. Release the need to hang on to the hardships of your life.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

In your case, Cancer, the hard times are all in your head. This by no means implies that you're making them up, but more so that you hold on to negative energy for way too long. This is the day you choose to let go.

During the Jupiter-Moon alignment on July 27, you'll see that the people you let live in your mind rent-free aren't thinking about you. It finally occurs to you that holding on to them is just plain silly, and you're not doing yourself any favors, either.

It strikes you like a bolt of lightning and sets you free, once and for all. Hey, that's the way major revelations work sometimes. We only know the true beauty of it all in retrospect. Enjoy your newly found freedom, Cancer.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Being stuck is no fun, and what's worse is when you know it and you still don't do anything about it. That's you in a nutshell, Aquarius, but the thing with you is that you're way too smart to stay unhappy for long.

You don't like change, but that doesn't mean you won't force yourself to do it if you feel like things could get better if you try. Well, they do get better and you do try and July 27 is the starting date.

During this Jupiter-heavy transit, you feel ready to let go of the past and bravely make your way into the now, where you can create a happier future for yourself. Hard times, who needs 'em? Not you, Aquarius. Keep moving.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.