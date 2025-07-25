Loneliness Finally Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs After July 26, 2025

After July 26, 2025, loneliness finally ends for three zodiac signs. When the Moon aligns with Venus, as it does on this day, most of us go easy on ourselves.

We all know how hard life can be, and if we happen to be feeling lonely, or isolated, July 26 is a day to stop indulging in this kind of negativity. That's not to say our feelings aren't legit. They sure are. However, we don't always have to hold up our negativity and swear by it.

Advertisement

For Aries, Libra and Capricorn, it's time to give ourselves a break. Thankfully, that Venus energy helps us to cope, and what takes place is connection, reunion, and fearlessness. We walk away from this day knowing that we are not alone. Smile!

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You may not have even realized how disconnected you’ve been until something wakes you up on July 26. The Moon-Venus alignment taps into that part of you that still wants warmth, even if you’ve been pretending otherwise.

This could come in the form of affection from someone you weren’t expecting, or a kind message that hits you in just the right way. It's amazing how something like that can just crack you open, Aries.

This is a day when love pops in and shows you that you're not alone. It's OK for you to be vulnerable. This loneliness is only a temporary phase. Know it.

Advertisement

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Whatever you feel has been missing in your life, Libra, know that on this day, July 26, it will return. You've been feeling lonely and left out. You know this may not be true, but you can't help but feel it anyway.

You crave feeling understood and this has you feeling frustrated. Lately, there have been times when you feel that you're being very clear, and yet, nobody gets what you're saying. This Venus transit shows you that you don't need to pay such close attention to what others think of your words.

Advertisement

The truth is that they do understand, they just don't know how to express it. If you can forgive them, you can grant yourself some peace. Your loneliness will evaporate.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

It’s not always easy for you to admit when you’ve felt emotionally isolated, Capricorn. Yet, on this day, July 26, you may not be able to stifle the idea that something good is about to begin.

You've gotten used to feeling sorry for yourself, and that's not a judgment; it's a way of life that has you feeling too lonely for your efforts. This one's on you, and now you've got this beautiful Venus energy to help you out of that pit.

This is a good day to accept what’s offered to you, even if it’s just a small gesture of care. Friends and family want you back, Cap. You're not alone, and you don't have to do it all by yourself.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.