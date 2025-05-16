5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On May 17, 2025

Five zodiac signs will have very good horoscopes on May 17, 2025, as the Sun and Uranus meet in Taurus for the final time in our lifetimes — a moment where the need for innovation disrupts the familiar. Uranus is here to break apart the walls we’ve built around our values and routines, urging us to free ourselves from the constraints of the past.

With Mercury in Taurus squaring Mars in Leo, there's a high risk for heated exchanges and hostile decisions. Think of this day like a creative storm with friction between your thoughts and actions. It’s up to you how to respond to this uncontrollable energy. Will you leap into the unknown or ground yourself in what’s real and enduring?

As Uranus lights the path forward, it’s tempting to be swept away by the urgency you feel in the moment, but don't. Decision-making requires balanced thinking. You don't have to be afraid to shake things up, but remember, you get to choose how you show up. Here are the five astrological signs with very good horoscopes on Saturday.

1. Taurus

Taurus, this is the last time in your lifetime that the Sun will meet with Uranus in your sign. A powerful portal opens for you, culminating in seven years' worth of changes. Taurus has insisted you remain rooted in the mundane, while Uranus tries to free you from anything that keeps you stuck in survival mode. Now you're being asked to take a personal inventory to see what structures have crumbled and what personal values have evolved.

New definitions of beauty and success have emerged for you. So, how will you live it? Take this as the last call to electrify your foundations with something real. You can embody a future that aligns with your authentic self.

Think of it as your final chance to show what you stand for. After this, the work becomes living it out in your small, everyday decisions, including what you choose to stand for. What makes your horoscope very good today is that you can finally say, ‘I know who I am now, and I know who I am not.’

2. Gemini

Gemini, the Sun and Uranus in Taurus tap into your subconscious, giving you a rare and electrifying wave of insight that seems to come from nowhere but has been quietly building beneath the surface for some time.

The message you receive has the potential to reroute your creative life in a way that feels both thrilling and deeply aligned. A door of opportunity you didn’t even know existed will swing open. You could get an invitation to explore something new. There's an unmistakable sense of timing in the air, like this idea couldn't have arrived a moment earlier, and you’re exactly where you need to be to catch it.

Pay close attention to what feels exciting but oddly familiar. It might be a calling you once ignored, but now you want to return to it with undeniable force. Let yourself follow the thread. Act on the inspiration that moves you.

3. Leo

Leo, if you feel you haven’t been incredibly vocal about your creative worth, today will introduce a change. There’s a rare kind of energy moving through you now, one that doesn’t demand you hustle or shout, but simply invites you to speak with a sense of inner knowing. You may notice that the more you acknowledge your value, the more people listen.

The doors that once felt shut might creak open without force. The right collaborations start to surface. People will quote your words back to you, and someone may reach out for your perspective. They want to be part of what you're building. You won’t even have to market yourself. Instead, you earn the visibility that comes from knowing that your creative gifts have a place and purpose in this world. Today, that place begins to reveal itself as soon as you step forward.

So, the lesson is if you've been waiting for a sign to take up more space, this is it. Something is lining up on your behalf, and your role is to show up fully, authentically, and without apology. You don’t have to chase anything when you speak from that space. The world starts responding to your truth like it’s been waiting to hear it all along.

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, today you may hear from a family member or old friend you haven’t been in contact with for a long time. Someone whose absence once left a quiet ache, but whose sudden reappearance now feels perfectly timed, as if the universe is conspiring to bring the right hearts back together.

This isn’t just a casual check-in. There’s a ripple beneath it, a significance that suggests something more meaningful is ready to unfold. Maybe time has softened old conflicts or clarified feelings that were too complex to name. Now, the conditions are just right for a healing conversation.

Sun conjunct Uranus carries a rare emotional clarity that allows truth to be spoken with kindness and vulnerability, and met with care. You might not have expected this reunion, but it offers the potential to close an old loop or begin a new chapter entirely. Whether through forgiveness or you're sharing some laughter, this connection can leave you feeling more whole. It’s as if the timing holds a quiet blessing; all you have to do is answer.

5. Sagittarius

Right now, a powerful window has opened for you to launch a creative project with all the right conditions for success and recognition. If you’ve been quietly nurturing an idea, waiting for the perfect moment to share it, as though the universe is giving you a nudge, encouraging you to see what happens.

The energy surrounding you is magnetic, and it’s as if the world is waiting for what you have to offer. Don’t hide as you share your work! You want it to truly resonate, catching the eyes and hearts of those who recognize its value. You can find that, almost effortlessly, the right people begin to notice you, and they offer support or admiration that pushes you further.

It feels as though a current of enthusiasm is carrying you along, and the acclaim you receive could be more than just gratifying. It could be a powerful affirmation of your creative potential, giving you the confidence to go even bigger.

Shine and watch as the world responds to your unique voice with warmth and appreciation. The momentum is on your side, and your creative path is about to unfold in ways that feel inspired and full of promise.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.