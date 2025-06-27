3 Zodiac Signs Pass A Major Test From The Universe On June 28, 2025

On June 28, 2025, three zodiac signs pass a major test from the universe. There's a reason why so many of us lose patience and feel like this day's test is unfair, and that is because whenever we have a transit like Moon square Venus, our hearts tend to be at battle with our minds. This is truly a personal conflict.

Cancer, Libra, and Aquarius are the signs most affected by this test. On this day, our honesty, personal boundaries, and what we expect of others are challenged.

We're not being punished, but we do feel the discomfort of expectations not met. We need to rely upon ourselves, trust in our intuition, and get by. It's just a day, after all, and if we refrain from starting an argument with someone, we could get through it drama-free.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

OK, let's face facts: you are sometimes a little hypersensitive. When days like that occur, as they might on June 28, you take things a little too personally. The key here is to walk away. During Moon square Venus, it's best to just hold your ground.

The big test for you on this day is one that has you staying put and not getting involved. It's time to set aside your hero hat and just exist in your own space, as people are very trying at this time.

What's best for you, Cancer, is to take a mental health day to sort things out and find your peace. Moon square Venus puts you in touch with your deepest emotions, but it's up to you to decide just how much you want to recognize.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

With Venus as your ruling planet, any square to this energy feels destabilizing, and June 28 is no exception. You may feel pressure to please or smooth over conflict in a relationship, but the real challenge is in saying no, standing firm, and not giving more than you can afford.

If there's a test for you, Libra, it has something to do with the person in your life who, right now, takes all of the spotlight. So much so that you are starting to wonder if there's any light left for you.

While you're a people pleaser, you aren't fond of compromising yourself so much that you feel slighted. Moon square Venus on June 28 presents you with a challenge: start a fight or keep the peace. It's your choice.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

The universe tests you through your ideals, Aquarius. While you may want to rise above the drama, you'll see that the transit of Moon square Venus won’t let you detach without consequence. Phew, this is hard, but still, you can get through it.

On this day, you'll be questioning people, friends, and ideas that keep on surfacing that you do not ascribe to. You are an idealist, and things these days are far from ideal.

June 28 helps you get back in touch with balance. Yes, you have your ideals, but you are also able to rationalize them to the point where they are workable. Now, it's time to get through the opinions of others who doubt whatever it is that's on your mind.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.