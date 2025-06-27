3 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe’s Favorites On June 28, 2025

On June 28, 2025, three zodiac signs are the universe’s favorites. This day has us navigating through our emotions, while we try to figure out what is real and what is fake news. Moon square Venus brings us the power of love, and in this case, it's self-love to the rescue.

For Virgo, Libra, and Sagittarius zodiac signs, we can't help but feel as if we've done something good for ourselves and for the benefit of others. While Venus' energy is squared, the conflict that occurs during this day,

June 28, pushes us to find an answer. We feel inspired to stay strong, and when we see what we are capable of when we remain true to ourselves, we feel like a million bucks. This is how we are favored by the universe, we show the cosmos that self-love is self-respect.

1. Virgo

This day is dedicated to your daily routine, Virgo. It's a good time for you to feel proud of yourself, simply for getting through another day.

You aren't as concerned about what tomorrow might bring because you've taught yourself that the only real moment that exists is the here and now. If you can find peace in the present, then you have won the jackpot, Virgo.

You will take great comfort and joy in the little homey things of this day. During Moon square Venus, you'll feel like the luckiest person in the world for simply being able to appreciate how nice things are when they are kept simple, clean, and down to earth.

2. Libra

This could be a complex day of emotions and considerations, Libra, but that's nothing to worry about. During the transit of Moon square Venus, you may find yourself weighing your options: do you want peace, or do you want drama?

While you aren't always the first to leave when the drama starts, you'll find that the universe feels softer and safer if you simply do not engage. On this day, you will free yourself from theatrics because on June 28, you personally favor peace.

By choosing the path of calm and serenity, you end up having a very good day. You are creative and willful, and you might find that the tension created by Moon square Venus actually works in your favor, Libra.

3. Sagittarius

When you see an emotional hurdle, the first thing you want to do is jump right over it and get it done with. You don't like it when your mind holds you back, as you tend to crave freedom in huge doses. On June 28, you'll see that during the transit of Moon square Venus, the only thing that's in your way is your mind.

That's OK, because you like seeing all of your options. This day presents you with a full plate of options, too, and that's what launches you on a search for simplicity. And you find it, too.

All internal conflict ends for you, Sagittarius, and the power of Venus once again rules your sense of self. It's not like you welcome conflict, but you're not afraid of it either. You learn from the pressure, and you always rise up in the end. From a star's point of view, you're a favorite, that's for sure.

