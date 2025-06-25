3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Much Happier Era Starting On June 26, 2025

Starting on June 26, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a much happier era. When loneliness leaves the scene, we're left with contentment and self-love. In fact, love permeates the air on this day, as the Moon aligns with Venus, leaving us to bask in its loving glow.

For Cancer, Virgo, and Pisces, this transit brings serious relief. Each of these signs feels the call toward meaningful connection more than most. On June 26, the barriers that once kept us apart from others begin to dissolve in earnest. But most of all, we want to connect with ourselves again. We want to believe in ourselves, because that belief will get us over this hump. We are determined and blessed by Venus' energy. Love saves the day. Again.

1. Cancer

You have never been a stranger to deep feelings, Cancer, but recent months may have left you feeling emotionally isolated. On this day, the Moon aligns with Venus and urges you to warm up. You've been too harsh on yourself, too cold.

Expect meaningful interactions now. On June 26, a friend may reach out unexpectedly, and this could add to the melting of your heart. The key is to remain open and receptive to these gestures.

Loneliness ends because you are willing to invite closeness again. While that sounds so simplistic, everything boils down to simplicity. So, trust your gut and allow for the comfort of genuine connection to happen. You are ready for this.

2. Virgo

You know that you are known as a guarded person, and who could blame you? No one wants their heart bruised, and you've had your share of emotional shake downs. You've created a facade, and that has led to great loneliness.

It seems like that isn't working for you, as no one likes the feeling of loneliness. But you are also aware that you can only rid yourself of that feeling if you step out of that shielded comfort zone and try.

On June 26, you'll experience the power of Venus in your life, Virgo, and that's going to be a game changer when it comes to you walking away from the loneliness that has consumed you. Loneliness fades when you allow space for others in your life. It's safe, you're OK.

3. Pisces

For you, Pisces, this is a profoundly healing time in your life. The Moon aligns with Venus and encourages you to open your heart and express yourself authentically.

On June 26, that creeping isolation begins to lift, and you'll notice that joy and love replace it. If you can get out of your own head for a minute, you'll be overjoyed and surprised at what can happen, especially during this Venus-heavy transit.

Allow yourself to be seen and known, Pisces. The more you engage with the world around you, the more you will discover that love and friendship are closer than you thought. This is your time to embrace them fully. The waters are clear for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.