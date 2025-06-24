Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On June 25, 2025

Starting on June 25, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. Sometimes life seems to test our patience and stamina more than we think we can handle. During Moon conjunct Jupiter, we will see that relief is here, and that we don't have to sweat it as much as we thought.

For Cancer, Leo, and Capricorn, this is a welcome change, and we will feel the gratitude in big ways. Each of these signs has faced its own set of struggles in recent weeks, and on June 25, we will experience a shift that lightens our emotional load. The combination of Jupiter’s expansive nature and the Moon’s deep connection to our inner world allows us to finally see a new path forward, one paved in positivity. The struggle no longer dominates, and we feel free.

1. Cancer

Because you are a super sensitive person, when you have a burden to bear, it hurts, and you take it all so very seriously. You've been through it all and, quite frankly, you're over it. So much so that on this day, June 25, you tell it to take a walk. You really are DONE.

Thankfully, you've got Moon conjunct Jupiter on your side, helping you with the heavy lifting. You'll realize that this hardship of yours could have been dealt with a long time ago.

Still, you had to live out your fate, and you had to learn whatever lessons came out of the experience. It's all part of the plan, really, and in a way, it shows you how resilient you are, Cancer. And good for you.

2. Leo

Because you tend to thrive on progress and recognition, when you don't get it, it feels dreadful. If you're not in the right headspace, it can totally take you down, mentally and emotionally.

Moon conjunct Jupiter brings you a boost of confidence and the idea the understanding that in your life is about to be renewed. If you've had words with a friend or a loved one, you can probably count on a warm reconciliation during this day, June 25.

Now, you can get with that innate optimism of yours and feel better about what lies ahead. You've been worried, and that doesn't feel like a natural state for you. Moon conjunct Jupiter helps shift your perspective. The load is now lightened.

3. Capricorn

You're an intensely focused person, and you have seen how that focus has led you into a spiral that is very draining at times. It's amazing how much effort you can give, and yet, sometimes you find yourself feeling hopeless about it all.

During the transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter, your focus will stay strong, but what you focus on may change. That, Capricorn, is a very good thing. It's not like you're replacing one hardship with another. Rather, you're refocusing your energy on what works.

Hardships come to an end because you are innovative enough to find ways to cope and endure. Once you master this, everything feels like a breeze to you. You have earned the space to move forward through dedication and integrity.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.