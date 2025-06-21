3 Zodiac Signs Feel More Hopeful Than They Have In Weeks Starting On June 22

Starting on June 22, 2025, three zodiac signs feel more hopeful than they have in weeks. For Taurus, Libra, and Scorpio, hope comes when we stop avoiding the necessary work and start seeing the long game.

During Sun square Saturn, these three zodiac signs will realize that certain realities cannot and will not be ignored. When we finally tend to them, we create a place of hope for ourselves, which could end up being a very personal maneuver. We may even end up liking it even more because we see that we really do have the courage to forge onward. The first steps matter more than big dreams right now, and the signs that understand this will walk through the door into their next era. This is just the beginning.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Starting on June 22, you're feeling more hopeful about your career than you've felt in weeks. This is where it all begins for you, and it is also where you face the facts. For things to move forward, you have to let something go.

It's funny how we cling to the things that aren't good for us, simply because we're used to them. However, on this day, Sun square Saturn wants to shake that picture up a bit. Nothing comes from stagnation, and now, you've got a fire lit beneath you.

Turn that trademark stubbornness into steady action and dedicated work, Taurus. With your eye on the prize, you can move into a place that is run by hope and possible dreams.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Expect mind trips galore on June 22, Libra, as the Sun square Saturn really works on your emotional side, making you feel more hopeful than you have in literal weeks. This day has you looking at what you can do to improve certain relationships in your life.

It could also be a great turning point for you, as old wounds are now healed, and you are left with a feeling of great hope. There is much to look forward to, and for the first time in a long while, you feel grounded.

Now that you know what's going on, you can start to build on it, Libra. You may find that apologies are shared with family members at this time, and that new beginnings are plentiful and promising.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Communication is the name of the game on this day, Scorpio, and that is going to lead you from feel dread to feeling more hopeful than you have in weeks. During Sun square Saturn, you know what to say to make things better, and because of that, you open the doors to positivity and hope.

Saturn’s presence insists on responsibility in all interactions. Gossip, resentment, or miscommunication will not serve you, Scorpio. What does serve you is careful honesty and thoughtful listening. Through this, relationships can heal and new opportunities can arise.

At this time, during Sun square Saturn, you'll receive a clean slate, and that feels good, Scorpio. June 22 allows you to start again, with nothing holding you back. All parties will be pleased and satisfied.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.