3 Zodiac Signs Experience Financial Success On June 17, 2025

On June 17, 2025, three zodiac signs experience financial success. What makes this day special for these three zodiac signs is all about how the Moon, when aligned with Venus, brings on all the materialistic gains we can think of. Yes, money is important to us, and we're not denying it.

Whoever said money is the root of all evil got their concept wrong. Or, perhaps they just weren't living in the real world, where money is indeed a very helpful and necessary tool. Is it everything? No. Does it buy happiness? No. But does it help? Oh yes!

Aries, Libra, and Aquarius benefit from this alignment most directly. Venus works on our values and desires, while the Moon sharpens our instincts, and before we can say, ka-ching, we're already well on our way to financial success. That is a good thing!

1. Aries

Money and security are a thing with you, that is for sure. This Venus-Moon transit is going to help you sort out what to do to make it all feel safe and sound.

It's all very materialistic right now, and there's great luck involved as well, so expect some good news in terms of something like a sale, or an investment that went well. You'll be hearing good news on June 17, and it will lift your spirits and boost your bank account.

There's also a touch of discretion here in this transit, which helps you understand that if you really want a financial upgrade, you're going to have to get rid of all the unnecessary clutter, as it blurs your focus on what matters and what you want to make more of.

2. Libra

This Moon-Venus transit hits home, and in your case, Libra, your eighth house of finances and goals comes into focus. Something is about to resolve in your life and it paves the way to more and more success in the future.

It could be a long-held debt that has now been paid off or maybe you're just running into some financial good luck. It's apparent here that things are about to change, and you like what you're seeing.

Venus is your ruling planet, so you feel this transit deeply. You also realize that it's not just about money, even though you're certainly not saying no to that idea. Everything is falling into place for you, Libra, and for this, you feel immense gratitude and joy.

3. Aquarius

While you are not someone who tends to indulge in routine, you may find that if you're able to actually adopt the discipline that comes along with routine, you may just add some weight to your bank account.

Basically, this means that if you shift your focus to sticking with an idea, rather than just letting your ideas run amok in your head, you might come up with something so stellar that it will shake the money tree.

With Venus aligning with the Moon on June 17, you'll realize that you really can have it all. What you have to offer is no small potatoes, Aquarius. It's time to get busy making some moolah. No joke. Get on it. Financial success awaits!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.