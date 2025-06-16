3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Much More Fortunate Era Starting On June 17, 2025

Starting on June 17, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a much more fortunate era. Mars in Virgo changes the way we do things when it comes to the pursuit of success. Yes, we want it, but during this transit, we don't want the hype or the overthinking part. We just want to do what is right so that the good fortune we are creating sticks.

Cancer, Libra, and Sagittarius feel this transit on a personal level, and on June 17, it all comes into motion. Mars gets our ambition going, and Virgo gives it focus. Together, they make for a very fortunate era. Because we are so concentrated on this day, we won't be participating in anything noisy or dramatic. This day is for focus and paying attention. We have one goal in mind: success. And that success is going to open the floodgates to more and more positivity.

1. Cancer

For you, Cancer, Mars in Virgo gets to work on your third house, which covers communication and learning. After weeks of overthinking and ruminating, you may find that on this day, you express yourself with more certainty.

You're looking at how you handle your daily tasks, but more along the lines of how you are about to make something that doesn't seem all that important into a grand success.

June 17 opens the door to smoother connections and smarter decisions. You'll be the one to reach out and make solid ties with people who can help you on Tuesday. It all ends with good fortune.

2. Libra

There's an interesting twist going on for you, Libra, thanks to Mars in Virgo. This transit takes all of our carefully calculated work and helps you turn it into something simple and workable. You have overcomplicated something, and now, you get a reprieve.

Mars energy helps you back up your intentions with real-time action, and this helps you to cut to the chase. Enough with the little details. It's all good, but it's helping you stall the final product.

We are looking at how you make directed moves towards clearing up the mess and solidifying the success that all of this is meant to deliver. When you clean house, you get good results, Libra, and on June 17, you'll open up the doors to good fortune.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Here you have a day dedicated to career and image. While you knew it was coming, you didn't know it would come with such raw and outstandingly positive energy behind it. Oh yes, get yourself ready for success, Sagittarius.

Mars in Virgo helps alerts you to the idea that you don't need to get sucked into the mire of ten thousand details. While it's good to know what you're working with, it's also good to be a little impulsive.

So, it's a day that has you releasing your stronghold on control, and just going with it a little. You are walking into a brilliant time in your life, Sagittarius, and if you just let go a tad, you'll be heading for a solid win. Go you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.