Life Gets So Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After June 17, 2025

After June 17, 2025, life gets so much better for three zodiac signs. When Moon trines Mercury, what we think and what we feel finally match. This is a communication transit, but even more so, it's a day when forward momentum is our only concern.

For Taurus, Gemini, and Leo, it's a now-or-never type of day, and that means we'll be stepping up to the plate and speaking our truth. We know that we have to be honest during this time, because nothing else will work. And we want this to work. We aren't satisfied with making minimal progress; we know we can do more, and we are finally ready to make our case known. It's June 17, and we're here to speak our minds, and the beauty of it all is that there's a whole audience waiting for our words.

1. Taurus

You've always known that there would come a time when you'd have to push aside the party and get down to practical business. You're a realist, even if you favor the fun part, and during Moon trine Mercury, you want to experience what it's like being a grown-up.

This also means that if you really want to make significant progress, you will have to back your words up with action. Being that this is a communication transit, you shouldn't have any trouble with that at all.

What will also be encouraging for you on this day, June 17, is that you'll be heard. What you say matters, and once you see that others believe in you, the world becomes your oyster, Taurus.

2. Gemini

This day and its transit, Moon trine Mercury, is completely grounded in Gemini, and you'll be feeling it big time. This is the day you take your ideas and make something amazing out of them.

That Mercury energy is hard to deny, and you like the idea of a challenge. And a challenge is definitely what this day will present to you, in terms of how willing you are to progress.

Are you ready to get going, Gemini? Are you ready to make the best of a transit that is made in the shade for you? You're able to make serious progress, and all because you are not distracted; you are focused.

3. Leo

During the transit of Moon trine Mercury, you will pick up on the feelings of others and want to help out. June 17 shows you that you really do have a heart of gold.

You'll experience how this kind of give and take works with friends and family during this day. While it may take a bit of vulnerability to show the kindness you'll be sharing, you'll feel good for all your efforts.

While Moon trine Mercury works differently for everyone, for you, Leo, it's all about emotion and getting to the heart of the matter. You'll be the special person in someone's life during this time, and you can know that you have, indeed, done a good job.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.