3 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe’s Favorites On June 12, 2025

On June 12, 2025, three zodiac signs are the universe’s favorites during Moon opposite Mercury. Things start getting exciting, especially when it comes to conversation and wit. We have this opposing transit, and it creates in us a need to argue. That may sound negative, but it isn't; in fact, it's what gets the job done.

For Gemini, Scorpio, and Capricorn, the push-pull of this transit creates breakthrough moments. We get to see where people stand on certain topics that are important to us, and discover that our stance is highly supported. Because we have the nerve to stand tall and speak up, we end up feeling very loved and supported for doing so. We don't have to be right, but it sure feels nice when others see things our way.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Because you are generally unafraid to speak your mind, there are times when your nerve gets you in trouble. That's never your intention, and you really don't like to argue, but on this day, June 12, you may find that an argument opens a door for you.

By expressing yourself, you state your truth, and during the transit of Moon opposite Mercury, you find that you're not as far off as you'd think. In fact, several people in your life agree with you.

Because you are the one to come forth with this truth, you're kind of a hero to these people because you DID have the nerve to stand up. This makes you the favorite person of the day, and that's not a terrible thing, Gemini!

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

You've got a secret, Scorpio. It's not a big, dark thing, but it's yours, and the one reason you've never shared it before is because you didn't want to offend people or start a war with friends.

During Moon opposite Mercury on June 12, you may feel as if carrying this secret around is no longer useful to you, UNLESS you let it out and see what happens. Surprisingly, those who you tell really and truly understand your feelings. Nice going.

So, this day ends up with you being honored for your ability to be THAT open. The universe has you feeling good about finally letting it all out. You're brave and honest, and that's why you're the universe's favorite on this day.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Moon opposite Mercury enters your life and has you spinning those wheels like nobody's business. That essentially means that you are working hard to make things happen, and something you do on this day spills over and influences others.

People start to notice that you're more than just a creative machine; you're a rockstar when it comes to getting things done the right way. You set the precedent for many at this time, because you are insanely admirable when it comes to work ethic.

The universe favors you on June 12 because it puts you in the spotlight and sets you up as an example for others to look at and admire. You really are special, Capricorn; it's kind of amazing what you're capable of.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.