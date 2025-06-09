Struggles Finally Start Coming To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On June 10, 2025

On June 10, 2025, struggles finally start coming to an end for three zodiac signs. A lot is going on during this interesting and somewhat heavy transit, Saturn conjunct Neptune. But, it's all good! If we break it down, this day is about having a dream and setting forth to make it come true.

Saturn is the builder, and Neptune is the dream, and together, with a conjunction, it spells hope, progress, and results. Gemini, Scorpio, and Pisces are about to finally make our own wishes come true, but there's no easy way to get there. It's great that we believe in our dreams, but to make them come true we have to get behind them and do the necessary work, which, fortunately, feels pretty blissful at this time. So, win-win? All the way. Time to get over the struggles, zodiac signs!

1. Gemini

If there's one thing you are known for, it's having big dreams and doing nothing about them. Your heart is always in the right place, and you seriously do intend to get around to them someday. But when, Gemini? When?

You might have grown tired of hearing your own voice, as you reel off all of the things you wish to do someday, while never getting around to actually doing them. That's how Saturn conjunct Neptune can be of great value to you.

This is your turning point. You don’t need to know everything, you just need to trust what you now understand. June 10 offers you the kind of personal insight that lets you know it really is time to hustle, so get on with it and make that dream come true. Leave the self-imposed struggle behind.

2. Scorpio

If getting over a struggle is what Saturn conjunct Neptune helps you do on this day, June 10, then it will probably have something to do with letting go of old emotional baggage. Hey, there comes a time in everyone's life when we just don't want to carry around the weight of our issues any longer.

You've got places to go and people to meet, and you are tired of backing down from those experiences simply because you lack confidence. Yes, even you, Scorpio, can feel this way at times.

That's why when Saturn conjunct Neptune influences your psyche, you feel stoked to become more social, and interestingly enough, this lightens your load. You feel confident and capable on this day, and that inspires you greatly.

3. Pisces

With Neptune as your ruling planet and Saturn doing its thing in all the right ways, you may find that you are totally ready to release the pain of the past and just get on with it.

You've had big dreams all your life, and you continuously sabotage your own plans, again and again, but for what reason? This day brings you the clarity of consciousness that lets you know you've held on for no good reason.

Of course, timing is everything, so you can't be blamed for clinging too tightly to the past, but the past is dead, and you are here, alive, well, and ready to thrive. Struggle did its job, and now, it's your turn to shine.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.