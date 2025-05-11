2 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Abundance On May 12, 2025

On May 12, 2025, two zodiac signs attract major abundance, and they will be undeniably aware of their luck when it happens. The Moon is in Scorpio, and the Sun is in Taurus, and today they'll be perfectly positioned at odds with each other.

The heat of the Taurus Sun sends a signal to Taurus and Scorpio zodiac signs that the Law of Attraction demands they do things a certain way. The Moon in Scorpio gives them the feeling that they can let go of what they don't want to make room for what they do.

This act creates a reaction from the universe and comes in the form of power. That power can turn itself into other things, including money, desire, and love, and two zodiac signs attract major abundance under this intense energy.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

If there's one thing you like, Taurus, it's money. But if there's anything you love more than money, it's power. Of course, the two go hand-in-hand, so this day of abundance is extra special to you.

You've understood how money works your entire life, so you've sought it out for yourself.

Today's Moon opposite the Sun in your sign means that you see things in a new light, and it helps you pivot and make better choices. You make choices that lead others to do things your way. You like that — it's beautiful to you.

Today, you'll experience the Moon in your relationship sector, which means a problem blocking your love life gets resolved. Then, the Sun in your sign means you'll feel much better about yourself.

A stronger you means a better you, and then everything you do seems to have the Midas touch. What's better than love and money combined? Not much! That's why you are going to have major abundance today, Taurus. Enjoy.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

It's been said that you can be slightly controlling, and you know that you only are that way because you feel like power in your hands is better than it would be in someone else's. Today, your gatekeeping ways get a reward.

You figure out how to improve yourself, and are also given the respect you deserve from someone else. This respect may be monetary, like a raise or a promise of better pay. It might also be a valuable gift, and you enjoy the rewards.

Today's Moon in your sign gives you a strong sense of self-worth, and that high esteem draws people to you. It's magnetic. The Sun in Taurus helps you to find secure relationships and focus on wealth-building.

You can build a team, start a business, and make much more money. Today, follow your dreams, and see where they lead you. Chances are you'll find gold at the end of your personal rainbow!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.