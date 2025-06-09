3 Zodiac Signs Attract Good Fortune On June 9, 2025

On June 9, 2025, three zodiac signs attract good fortune. Mercury square Saturn isn’t usually linked to the idea of smooth sailing, but it certainly can deliver the kind of test that helps us push past those nagging obstacles. For Gemini, Virgo, and Aquarius, this challenging transit shows us that discipline is in order, and if we apply ourselves, we open the door to good luck and great fortune.

This is the kind of luck that rewards patience, while helping us to face uncomfortable truths. We all have our little secrets, and sometimes, holding them in is what stands in our way. On June 9, we find it easy to rid ourselves of that burden, as Mercury square Saturn helps us offload some of the stuff that holds us back. This is how we create our own good luck.

1. Gemini

No one is ever going to accuse you of not thinking things through. During Mercury square Saturn, on June 9, this aspect to your nature actually comes in handy.

Your sharp focus really plays a part in how you manage to create opportunity for yourself on this day. While sometimes you aggravate yourself by being either indecisive or an overthinker, your mind helps draw some great luck to you at this time.

So, you'll be encountering very good luck on this day, because all of that overthinking just happens to have landed in you in the right place at the right time. So, here's to overthinking, Gemini, sometimes, it really does work in your favor. Whodathunkit?!

2. Virgo

This is your moment, Virgo. Mercury square Saturn aligns perfectly with your natural predilection for detail and order. The transit may feel tough at first, but it sharpens your mind and helps you spot opportunities that others may overlook.

Because you took the time to prepare, you are now in the right place to get what you want. You've made sure to find a way to overcome the obstacles, and because of your drive and discipline, you get the job done.

You may also find, on this day, June 9, that your own sense of self-respect leads the way. Because you believe in yourself, you bypass everything that stands between you and fabulously good luck.

3. Aquarius

As far as being an innovative thinker, you've got that one in spades, Aquarius. That's the kind of thinking that's needed during a transit like Mercury square Saturn, as this is the perfect time to come up with a new plan.

During this transit, you'll feel that you want to get straight to the point. You feel as if the good stuff awaits you, but that it's not going to come to you if you hem and haw. You need to get the job done, and done now.

This is how you work with the universe to get yourself what you want and need, and it works brilliantly, Aquarius. Self-belief makes for good luck encounters, and you will be there for them, body, mind, and soul. Good for you.

