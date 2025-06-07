3 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe’s Favorites On June 8, 2025

On June 8, 2025, three zodiac signs are the universe’s favorites. When Mercury moves through Cancer, we tend to feel more vulnerable and open. This doesn't make us mushy, but we may find that something special happens to us when we let our guard down.

For Gemini, Sagittarius, and Capricorn, this transit makes us feel singled out, maybe even favored. Why? Well, because important things, like communication and decision-making, become much easier for us on this day. We're not torn apart by inner conflict; in fact, we feel resolved and at ease. The universe shines love down upon these three zodiac signs, and we're happy to say yes to it. We haven't been forgotten; we just had to get to the right place at the right time, and here we are.

1. Gemini

Mercury is your ruling planet, so any time it transits overhead, you feel it deeply. With Mercury in Cancer, everything you say becomes more pronounced and meaningful. Your thoughts make sense to you, which isn't always the case, Gemini.

You'll find that you have the gift of gab at this time, and that people really connect with what you have to say. You've got charm and charisma on your side, and it almost feels like you've been chosen to be the one who brings the good news.

This is your gift right now, Gemini. So, go with it, and speak your truth. Watch what opens up for you on June 8, as you are destined for greatness.

2. Sagittarius

You’re a natural seeker, Sagittarius, and Mercury in Cancer seems to help you focus on what is most important to you. You may not feel the need to look too far out there at this time, as what's going on inside holds tremendous fascination for you.

The way the universe favors you is in how you come to accept a certain truth about yourself. You may find that on this day, June 8, you like yourself a whole lot, and that's fantastic news. Self-love is everything, and it's definitely a good start.

This also gives you perspective. If you've been deliberating over a decision or something you were unsure of, this day clears the cobwebs away and lets you see it all very clearly. This prepares you well for your next decision. You'll know what to do when it happens.

3. Capricorn

This transit has an interesting effect on you during this day, Capricorn. Mercury in Cancer highlights your opposite sign, which means it’s showing you something you need: softness and vulnerability.

On June 8, you may laugh quietly to yourself, having just solved some long-standing problem in your life. It may end up being one of those moments where you realize you've been kidding yourself for far too long. The truth glares at you, but the fun part is that it's a kind and easy-going truth.

You aren't all that ready to let your guard down, but when you do, you feel as if all the positivity in the universe has just rained down upon you. Is this what it's like when the universe favors you? Well, yeah. Drink it up!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.