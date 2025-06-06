Financial Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs Beginning On June 7

Beginning on June 7, 2025, financial hardships start coming to an end for three zodiac signs. It's time to get unstuck when it comes to our finances, and we can all agree that there's nothing worse than money problems. The good thing is that during Moon square Pluto, we are highly motivated to make great changes where that is concerned.

For Leo, Sagittarius, and Pisces, this day signals the end of financial struggles that have weighed so heavily upon us. Maybe we got used to feeling down in the dumps over money, and then we suddenly snapped out of it and decided to do something about it.

Advertisement

Well, this is that day, and the transit that accompanies it inspires us to leave the hardships behind. We don't have to make problems into our religion. Haven't we had enough stress just getting by? On this day, we recognize that we can change our fate, and we are about to reverse our financial hardships.

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Financial challenges, as boring as they may be, feel like a test of your pride and independence. However, with the Moon square Pluto coming in strong on June 7, you’re stepping into a phase in which you take control of the situation, and it feels really good, Leo.

The obstacles that once seemed insurmountable are now catalysts for transformation. This is your playing field; you like a good challenge, but what's more is that you like envisioning yourself as the winner.

That's what changes everything on this day, Leo. Your own belief that you can get past the hardships is exactly what gets you past them. The mind is an amazing thing when we use it right, and you're an expert at that. Go get 'em, tiger (or lion, in your case).

Advertisement

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Financial insecurity is par for the course in your life, and while you've driven yourself crazy, worrying about what's to come, you might find that there's relief in the transit of Moon square Pluto. You can see now your own ability to adapt and change.

That you can change shows you that you are not stuck, and that there's no situation you can't get out of, even one that is rife with financial problems. You can do this, you can remove yourself from this hassle, and with Pluto doing the pushing, you know you will.

Advertisement

Trust the process and know that there's no evidence to show that these hardships are eternal. You'll get past this just as you get past anything that stands in your way. You are THAT strong and THAT determined, Sagittarius.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On this day, Pisces, you may find that you need to separate your personal life from your financial life. That means that you tend to be one of those people who spend too much when stressed out. Welcome to the club.

On June 7, you may get a chance to see exactly what you're doing and halt the process before you do something destructive. During Moon square Pluto, it's easy to see what stress does to us, and for you, it's time you flip it on its side.

Intuitively, you think you have a handle on it now, because you've noticed that you're going broke and you know you can control that, Pisces. This day puts you on the right track for handling your finances and getting yourself under control.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.