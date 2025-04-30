5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On May 1, 2025

On May 1, 2025, five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes now that Venus has officially returned to Aries. Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and values, is ready to finish what she started in February during her bi-annual retrograde journey. Venus in Aries wants you to be a true warrior, using those hard-won life lessons to sharpen your instincts and charge fearlessly toward your next biggest pursuit.

This is your cue to seize what’s yours, reignite the flame, and pursue what sets your heart ablaze. Make your move — and make it unapologetically. Now’s the time to manifest love, passion, and personal power by embracing your most fearless, fiery self. Let’s take a closer look at the five zodiac signs that will experience the biggest boost from Venus’s return to Aries.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Five zodiac signs experience very good horoscopes on May 1, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

When Venus was retrograde in Pisces, you might’ve felt disconnected and unsure of who you were become or if your choices still reflected what mattered most to you.

That time of confusion had a purpose: it was pulling you inward to reassess what and who you really want. You’ve been finding clarity through the chaos, and in that vulnerable stillness, a new version of you has been waiting to be born.

Now Venus is back in your sign, you’re redefining success on your own terms. You’re no longer waiting for approval or wondering if it’s the “right” time. You’re choosing to show up boldly, even if the path is unclear.

Venus in Aries is reminding you that reinvention is powerful. Venus wants you to fall in love again with the person you're becoming. You don’t need to have it all figured out — you just need to trust that what's yours will always meet you when you show up as your full, authentic self.

Advertisement

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, during Venus retrograde in Pisces, you reconsidered your direction. You may have questioned your goals, your career path, or how others see you. Delays, uncertainty or changes in priorities might have made it hard to move forward. This period brought reflection on your definition of success and whether your past choices still made sense. You sorted through confusion and getting honest about what you truly value in your professional and personal goals.

Now that Venus has entered Aries, you are clear on your direction and ready to act on it. Decisions feel more straightforward.

You are prioritizing the goals that matter to you without hesitation. Whether you're pursuing a new field, starting something you put off or building a circle of connection that align with your interests, this is a time of movement and focus.

You are more aware of what you want, and you're ready to seek the people and projects that match your vision. Venus entering Aries for the second time going to be all about doing what works, and aligning your choices with what you now know is right for you.

Advertisement

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, Venus entering Aries marks a turning point in how you define success. After months of reevaluating your goals and questioning whether certain ambitions still resonate, you’re beginning to understand what matters most to you — and what no longer fits.

Maybe you’ve realized that a path you once chased doesn’t feel meaningful anymore, or that recognition isn’t worth the burnout. Whether you're rebuilding after major life changes or simply adjusting course, this is about reclaiming your direction in a way that feels sustainable and true to who you are now.

This transit invites you to reassess the kind of legacy you want to build. Perhaps you’ve pivoted into a new field, taken a step back to focus on what really fuels you, or started over completely because you're finally listening to what your soul actually wants.

You're beginning to realize that ambition doesn't always look like a mansion with a white picket fence or a perfect resume with a corner office — sometimes, it looks like walking away from what isn’t meant for you so you can pour energy into what is.

Venus entering Aries again for the second time means you're ready to claim a path that reflects who you are now, not who you thought you had to be. Now you're on the path to evolving even higher, on to bigger and better things once again.

Venus entering Aries is giving you the opportunity to see the light on the other side of the tunnel. It's giving you the chance to really align with your true path. Whether that means committing to a new career path, showing up more confidently in your field, or simply being honest about what you no longer want.

It’s OK if your direction looks different now. What matters is that it’s real. This is your reminder that you don’t have to compromise your values or have a five-year plan in place — you just need to trust that aligning with your truth is what brings real success. In fact, the more aligned you are, the clearer your path becomes.

Advertisement

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, Venus entering Aries is stirring up deep emotions and powerful realizations — and while the journey here hasn’t been easy, it’s been transformative. Perhaps a relationship reached its breaking point because you finally saw the truth.

You’re beginning to see the difference between connections that challenge you to grow and those that hold you back. Now, you’re no longer trying to fit into something that doesn’t fit you.

This transit helped you process past entanglements, move through the emotional heaviness, and come out on the other side with stronger boundaries, self-respect and a more honest relationship with yourself. Now you're ready to move forward with a clear sense of direction.

On top of that, you're feeling ready to pour energy into something that once lit you up — maybe it’s a new side hustle or a long-paused personal goal that’s begging to be revived. That passion you put on hold?

It’s coming back with a vengeance, but this time with an even clearer plan. Venus reminds you to you stop doubting yourself and start choosing alignment, your life transforms.

Advertisement

5. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, with Venus charging into Aries, you're not just rethinking your budget — you're reassessing your entire relationship with what truly matters. After weeks of Venus moving through your sign, you're now ready to emerge with a sharper awareness of your inner values.

It might be about setting clearer financial boundaries, releasing material possessions that no longer align with your principles. You’re making important choices while gaining clarity on what truly supports your long-term well-being and focusing on building a foundation that secures your future in ways that resonate with you.

Venus in Aries is igniting your ability to make empowered choices around your passion, finances, and self-worth. It’s reminding you that your value isn’t determined by what you own or how others perceive you — it’s reflected in the decisions you make each day.

You’re learning to balance immediate desires with long-term growth. Whether you're managing your budget more wisely, showing up with greater intention in your daily life, or reigniting your drive to create meaningful work, this transit is about aligning your life with your values — not compromising them.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.