5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On April 20, 2025

Five zodiac signs will have very good horoscopes on April 20, 2025. The Last Quarter Moon lands in rebellious, visionary Aquarius. This lunar phase marks the final stretch of the cycle before the grounded new beginnings of the Taurus New Moon on April 28. But this isn’t about fresh starts just yet. The Last Quarter Moon is all about conscious closers. But in the sign of Aquarius, this moon phase will be anything but emotional. Instead of clinging to the past, we’ll feel encouraged to let go of what no longer fits and to reimagine what success, freedom, and authenticity look like for our future.

This air sign brings an elevated, future-forward vibe to the moment. Aquarius invites you to examine your life through a cool, objective lens. The universe wants us to pause, reflect, and embrace a visionary approach to revision. The universe is asking: What are you ready to leave behind? Get real about what’s outdated and make space for something more connected with your unique essence. Five zodiac signs are ready to step into what’s next. So, who’s thriving under this lunar energy? These five zodiac signs are tuned in and ready to level up in bold, unexpected, and inspiring ways.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on April 20, 2025:

1. Taurus

Taurus, with the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius, you're taking a step back to reflect on your professional life and public image. This phase offers an opportunity to embrace challenges and make small but impactful adjustments to your business, career, or reputation. It's your time to shine and highlight your skills, bringing you closer to the recognition and success you've been striving toward.

Now is the moment to assess whether you're truly satisfied with where you stand. Do you feel valued in your career? Does your work give you purpose, or are your contributions acknowledged? This is the perfect time to make small adjustments that align your career with your aspirations. Today, you'll have the clarity to make meaningful changes that help you step into your full potential and embrace the recognition you deserve.

2. Cancer

Cancer, with the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius, makes small yet significant adjustments to your emotional landscape. These changes will be a turning point, preparing you for bigger, better goals when the New Moon in Taurus arrives on April 26. Today, you may encounter individuals who stir something deep within you, challenging you to face emotions you’d rather avoid. Their presence, though uncomfortable at times, mirrors aspects of yourself that are ready to be healed. Instead of shying away from the tension, now’s the time to lean into it and use it as a tool for growth.

This moon phase is about understanding. These interactions teach you something valuable about yourself. When you feel triggered, take a moment to reflect on why. Use this time to detach emotionally and gain perspective, knowing that this period of discomfort is exactly what you need for a profound spiritual release. It's the perfect moment to let go of old patterns and move forward, welcoming a newfound sense of clarity and freedom.

3. Leo

Leo, with the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius, you're encouraged to make small yet meaningful adjustments in your relationship dynamics to bring more fulfillment and balance. This phase invites you to reflect on your connections. Evaluate where things may need tweaking. You may feel more attuned to the emotional needs of those around you, prompting a deeper look at whether you're receiving the support and connection you desire.

Now is the ideal time to realign your interactions, making subtle changes that make sure your personal and professional needs are met. Whether opening up more in your romantic relationship, finding a healthy give-and-take in a business partnership, or strengthening emotional bonds with friends, this is the moment to adjust your approach. Trust your instincts to guide you toward more authentic, fulfilling connections, creating a balance that nurtures your well-being and those you care about.

4. Scorpio

Scorpio, with the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius, you’re encouraged to make small but meaningful adjustments within your home to create a sanctuary that truly supports your well-being. This is an ideal time to reflect on how your living space aligns with your emotional needs. You may find yourself more attuned to the energy of your environment, feeling a stronger urge to rearrange, declutter, or add personal touches that promote relaxation and peace.

This phase invites you to realign your home with your core values, focusing on creating a space where you can unwind and feel at ease. Trust your instincts as you make these subtle changes. Whether adding calming elements, enhancing your favorite spots, or letting go of things that no longer serve you, you’ll cultivate an environment that can become a calming place of rest and renewal by transforming your home into a space that resonates with your emotional needs.

5. Capricorn

Capricorn, under the influence of the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius, you're entering a moment of reflection where your sense of self-worth and financial values become sharper focus. This lunar phase encourages you to step back and assess how your material choices align with what truly matters to you on a deeper, emotional level. You may find yourself more sensitive to fluctuations in your financial situation, prompting a reassessment of what you truly value.

This is the time to make small but meaningful adjustments to ensure that your financial decisions align with your inner needs. The Aquarius energy invites you to rethink your relationship with money and possessions, helping you realign your material goals with what truly brings you emotional fulfillment. As you reflect on these areas, you'll likely gain insights to move forward with greater clarity and confidence in your values.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.