3 Zodiac Signs Experience Greatness On May 16, 2025

On May 16, 2025, three zodiac signs experience greatness. Moon squares Venus creates a super, energy-filled shift that brings Taurus, Virgo, and Scorpio a wave of new opportunities. While squares can bring tension, they also push us out of our comfort zones, and for three zodiac signs, this is exactly what we've been needing.

Growth and transformation are par for the course when we've got a transit like Moon square Venus in town. This is a great time to embrace the potential for change and attract new possibilities in love, career, and personal growth. The universe is calling us, right now, and we will show up with confidence and trust. It's time to open those doors and get to work.

Advertisement

Now let's dive into how the three lucky astrological signs are experiencing greatness on Friday, May 16:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

During Moon square Venus on May 16, you may find yourself at a crossroads, but fear not, Taurus, this transit offers you the chance to attract exciting new opportunities. This square hits your 1st house, prompting a reevaluation of how you present yourself to the world.

Advertisement

You might feel a bit pulled in different directions, but this tension is just the universe's way of pushing you to step outside your usual routine and embrace new ways of self-expression. If you've been holding back on expressing your desires, now is the time to take action.

Don’t shy away from what feels unfamiliar, Taurus. The universe is presenting you with fresh chances for transformation. Take a deep breath, step out of your comfort zone, and see where these opportunities lead you.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, Virgo, this transit, Moon square Venus, activates your 10th house of career and public life. This transit pushes you to examine your goals and how they align with your personal values. You'll be asking yourself, "Is this what I really want?" You may feel conflicted, but that's good. It's all part of the plan.

While this square may bring some challenges, it’s also urging you to step into your power and demand your worth. If you find yourself in a compromised position, whatever move you make will be the right one and will lead to a greater understanding of yourself.

On May 16, it's best to embrace the energy of this transit, Virgo. Opportunities are waiting for you, and although there may be bumps along the way, your hard work and attention to detail will guide you through.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Moon square Venus impacts your 7th house of partnerships, Scorpio, allowing you to reflect on your relationships, both personal and professional. Tension may arise between your desires and what others expect from you, but that gives you a fresh opportunity to make things right.

There's a new dynamic going on, and you are well aware of where you could go with this — you've been paying close attention, it seems. So, whether it’s in love, business, or friendships, there’s potential for growth and expansion if you’re willing to take a chance on something different. The key here is to trust your instincts and communicate openly with those who matter most.

Advertisement

Scorpio, don’t be afraid to take the lead in your relationships during this time. While the Moon square Venus may stir things up a bit, it also gives you the chance to set new boundaries and attract the kinds of connections that truly serve your highest good.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.