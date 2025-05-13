The Sagittarius Moon Changes Everything For 3 Zodiac Signs On May 14, 2025

On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, the Sagittarius Moon changes everything for three zodiac signs. If we've been searching for inspiration so that we can finally get ourselves out of that stuck state we've been in, we can look to the Sagittarius Moon for revelation during this day.

Change is about to take place, and it's happening for three zodiac signs in a gigantic and meaningful way. There’s no hiding from yourself under this lunation. The call is to evolve, expand, and burn off the old layers.

For Taurus, Scorpio, and Sagittarius zodiac signs, transformation isn’t just possible, it's ready when we are. And are we ready? YES! No more waiting around, no more excuses. Let's do this thing already!

The Sagittarius Moon changes everything for three zodiac signs on May 14, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

While you're not exactly the kind that rushes into anything, you might feel as if the Sagittarius Moon has taken hold of your sense of imagination. Something in your life needs major change, and IT is not waiting any longer.

Something’s shifting, and you’re being asked to let go of what you thought was secure to make room for something far more meaningful. On May 14, your secret weapon is honesty with yourself.

Yes, the Sagittarius Moon brings intensity, but don't mistake intensity for instability. A new kind of freedom is being drafted, and you, Taurus, are the author.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Transformation is basically your job description. But under this Sagittarius Moon, the change is less about the past and more about the now. You're being asked to speak, seek, and stand by the truth, even if it disrupts the status quo — especially if it disrupts the status quo.

This lunation lights up your values and self-worth. You may find yourself re-evaluating what you deserve. Spoiler alert: it’s more than you’ve been settling for. A strong move in a new direction could unlock not just freedom, but a deeper sense of self-respect.

Radical self-trust and the guts to act on it do the trick for you on May 14, Scorpio. This is where you get to pull out the ol' alchemy bag and transform pain into purpose. It's good to be you!

3. Sagittarius

With the Moon lighting up your sign, you’re not just transforming, you’re shedding skin. This overhaul is what leads to massive transformation on your part, and you are all for it, Sagittarius.

The changes coming through aren’t abstract or external; they seem to be deep shifts in how you perceive yourself and how you show up, as well as what you’re no longer willing to carry. Big news here.

There’s a raw honesty buzzing in your bones on this day, and it’s asking you to say the thing you’ve been holding back, do the thing you’ve been dreaming of, become the version of yourself that feels most real. You've never been here to play it small or safe. Just be you. Walk into that great transformation.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.