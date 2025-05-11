3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era On May 12, 2025

On May 12, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era. Get ready for a profound astrological shift during the Full Moon in Scorpio. We're looking at clarity, transformation, and an opportunity to recycle our old selves, so to speak.

With the Moon at its peak, we're feeling it. There's just something in the air that lets us know we're about to start a new chapter in our lives. It's exciting and maybe a teensy bit scary. Change is always a little scary. It's the newness we fear, but it's the same newness we know we need and very much want in our lives. We are getting rid of the old and welcoming in the new. Cheers to us!

1. Libra

For you, Libra, the Full Moon in Scorpio brings an intense wave of personal transformation. It’s a time to look deep within and ask yourself what you must release to move forward. On May 12, the universe is calling on you to let go and embrace the powerful potential that lies ahead.

This isn’t a time for superficiality, Libra. The Full Moon is asking you to dive deep and confront any fears or limitations that have held you back. Once you do, you’ll find that a new sense of freedom awaits you. You'll feel the freedom to act authentically, and this is golden to you.

You are reinventing yourself, as you tend to do. The Full Moon in Scorpio invites you to release the past and step into a more empowered version of yourself, one that is totally authentic and fearless in the pursuit of happiness. It’s a chance to let go and thrive.

2. Capricorn

As it goes, the Full Moon in Scorpio hits you hard, pushing you to reevaluate the direction of your life and the way you’ve been handling your personal and professional ambitions. It’s a time to confront any deep-seated fears around power, success, or control.

It's also time to embrace the vulnerable side of yourself, which is going to call on your ability to trust in the universe. Can you do this, Capricorn? Of course you can. The past may have shaped you, but it’s no longer your future.

This Full Moon shines a spotlight on the areas of your life that need emotional release. You may feel compelled to take big steps towards personal transformation. The energies surrounding this lunar event will push you toward action, helping you break free from old limitations and step into a more confident version of yourself.

3. Aquarius

The Full Moon in Scorpio brings a major turning point for you, Aquarius, one that will illuminate the areas of your life that need to be transformed. It’s time to let go of anything that has been keeping you stuck in patterns that no longer serve your highest good.

You’re stepping into a powerful era of self-realization. The energy of the Full Moon in Scorpio pushes you to look deeper than ever before. You might find yourself ending things that no longer align with your future, but in doing so, you’re clearing the way for new opportunities to emerge.

This Full Moon offers the chance to shed old skins and emerge into a brighter, more authentic version of yourself. It’s time to let go of old fears, embrace your true path, and take the courageous steps needed to claim the future you’ve been dreaming of.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.