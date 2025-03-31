2 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Abundance On April 1, 2025

Two zodiac signs will attract financial abundance on April 1, 2025, a much welcome reprieve considering luck hasn't been on everyone's side as we've made our way through eclipse and retrograde season. With Venus retrograde mucking up finances and Mercury retrograde making it more difficult to find forward momentum, it may have felt tougher to get ahead.

But today is the start of a new month, and the energy from last week's solar eclipse in Aries is beneficial for fresh starts. Under this powerful energy, things will change for two zodiac signs that attract financial abundance.

Two zodiac signs attract financial abundance on April 1, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

The first zodiac sign attracting financial abundance on April 1, 2025, is none other than Taurus. For Taurus, money might have been spotty, to say the least. In Taurus's horoscope predictions for the year, astrologer and tarotist Aria Gmitter, M.F.A., M.S. explained that the first half of 2025 was the most challenging for Taurus financially and mentally speaking. Luckily, all of that is about to change on April 1, 2025.

According to Gmitter, the moon enters Gemini, activating Taurus's money house.

"Gemini rules contracts and conversations, data, computers, and other communication-related matters," Gmitter explained, creating new career opportunities for Taurus that pave the way for financial abundance. In addition, "Taurus may receive approval for a loan or get money back from a transaction that they completed in the past."

Have you checked your bank account today, Taurus? You may have more money in there than you think!

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Despite popular belief, Aries isn't just a fiery head with zero thought or consideration. Arguably, since Aries is the first of the signs, they're often considered one of the most innovative, especially in business.

In Aries's horoscope predictions for the year, Aries's career has been their main focus in 2025, and they're finally beginning to get organized for success thanks to the powerful solar eclipse in their astrological sign. And though it might not feel like it now, all their hard work will pay off as luck is on their side.

According to Gmitter, before entering Gemini on April 1, the Moon speaks with Uranus.

"Uranus often creates chaotic situations," Gmitter explained, "but it’s also known to deliver miracles during times of stress. This opens both the money and communication house for Aries."

Aries's innovative mind will cause their business to boom as they begin to receive great opportunities. Gmitter explained that during this period, Aries can expect to create a financial merger, invest in a lucrative business, or possibly even start their own business if they haven't already. Today's energy opens the door for "conversations where a promise for money is given to them for future use," said Gmitter.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.