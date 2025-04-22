3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On April 23, 2025

On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era. Astrologically, we've got the number one "butt-kicker" of a transit, Sun square Pluto, which is basically meant to gear us up for major transformation. Ready or not, here it comes.

For three zodiac signs, this is truly what we've been in desperate need of. Sun square Pluto lets us know that the moment is now. It's ON, zodiac signs.

The universe not waiting for us to become any "reader" than we are right now. These zodiac signs are ready, so let's walk into transformation and change our lives during this powerful new era.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

You are no stranger to intensity, but Sun square Pluto takes things to the next level. On this day, you’re faced with a situation that requires immediate action, and hesitating is not an option. You’ve been circling around a major life change for a while now, and this transit pushes you straight into the deep end.

While transformation can be intimidating, you thrive under pressure. There’s a fire inside you that refuses to let obstacles get in your way; this is your moment to prove it. Trust yourself. The fear of the unknown is nothing compared to the regret of standing still.

April 23 marks the beginning of something new, and once you commit, you’ll see just how capable you really are. Growth is messy, but it's also exhilarating. Go for it, Aries.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You might not be the biggest fan of change, but on this day, you’ll recognize that it’s necessary. Sun square Pluto forces you to let go of something you've been clinging to, and whatever it is, you’ll see that holding on has been doing you no favors.

The beauty of this transformation is that it gives you a clean slate. It may feel uncomfortable at first, but deep down, you know it’s for the best. There’s power in surrendering to what the universe has in store for you, and on April 23, this transit is here to show you that resisting will only make things harder.

Once you embrace the changes that are heading your way, you’ll find yourself feeling lighter, freer, and more in control of your life than ever before. Trust the process, Taurus.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

You've been overthinking something for far too long, and Sun square Pluto steps in to say, "Enough is enough." On this day, you realize that analysis paralysis has been holding you back, and it’s time to finally take action.

The hesitation, the self-doubt, the endless planning — it all stops now. This transformation isn’t about perfection; it’s about movement. You are ready to break free from the constraints you’ve placed on yourself and step into something bigger.

The universe is handing you an opportunity, and all you have to do is say yes. The moment you stop trying to control every little detail is the moment you start truly living. Step forward, Virgo, your transformation awaits.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.