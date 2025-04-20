3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth On April 21, 2025

On Monday, April 21, 2025, three zodiac signs attract wealth. During the astrological transit of Moon conjunct Pluto, we can expect certain financial issues to be resolved. We may not have even been worried, but we did need closure on the topic, and on this day, we get it.

By being smart and staying open to all kinds of suggestions and advice, three zodiac signs find themselves being a magnet for incoming and increasing wealth. We are happy to be this "attractive," and we plan on maintaining the rhythm. These three zodiac signs know how to work the magic when, indeed, the magic is "in town." During Moon conjunct Pluto, the magic is all around us. For these zodiac sigs, this money-savvy day hits all the right notes.

Advertisement

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

You’ve always known how to attract wealth, and on this day, transit Moon conjunct Pluto reminds you why. There’s something about the energy you’re giving off that pulls opportunities toward you, and you just happened to be in the right place to receive.

Advertisement

This isn’t just about financial gain, Leo, it’s about confidence. You walk into a room and command attention, and people are more than willing to support your ambitions. If you've been waiting for a sign to take action, this is it. Strike while the iron is hot.

Abundance isn’t just about money; it’s a mindset. You know this better than anyone, and on this day, April 21, you prove it once again. Keep doing what you do best, and watch as success follows.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On this day, April 21, the transit, Moon conjunct Pluto, ensures that you attract exactly what you need. You’ve been working toward stability, and now, the universe is showing you the results of your efforts.

A financial door opens, and it’s one you weren’t expecting. Whether it’s an investment paying off or an opportunity you simply can’t refuse, you recognize that this is no coincidence. You’ve put in the effort, and now, it’s time to reap the rewards.

Trust yourself when it comes to making the right call. Your intuition is sharper than ever, and when the right offer lands in your lap, you’ll know exactly what to do with it

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Money may not always be your main focus, Pisces, but when abundance finds its way to you, you certainly won’t turn it down. During the transit, Moon conjunct Pluto, you step into a period of financial growth, and it’s all because you’ve been open to the flow of prosperity.

You understand that wealth is more than just numbers in a bank account — it’s about energy, and on this day, your energy is perfectly aligned with success. Through an unexpected opportunity, you’ll experience financial growth in a way that feels natural and rewarding.

Advertisement

The key is to trust in the process. The universe is showing you that you're on the right path. Stay open, stay receptive, and let the abundance come to you.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.