3 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe’s Favorites On April 20, 2025

On Sunday, April 20, 2025, three zodiac signs are the universe’s favorites during the Aquarius Moon trine Saturn transit. The astrology of the day is full of intense transits, but the Aquarius Moon trine Saturn stands out the most when it comes to good luck and the feeling we get when we're in the center of it all.

Because we find ourselves at the center, we attract a lot of positive attention right now. With Saturn leading the way on change, reducing our restrictions and showing us a better way to live in general, we will feel like the universe is winking at us. Congrats to the three signs who are the favorites on Sunday by far.

1. Cancer

You aren't used to feeling like the center of the universe, but on this day, you might just accept that things are working in your favor. The Aquarius Moon helps you break out of your comfort zone, and instead of questioning why things are going well, you allow yourself to enjoy it.

It’s not every day that life hands you an easy ride, so take it. Don’t let doubts or insecurities make you question the good fortune coming your way. Let this day serve as a reminder that you’re deserving of the happiness and success that’s right in front of you.

Embrace this energy, and use it to move forward with more confidence. Sometimes, you need the universe to remind you that you’re on the right path, and this is one of those days. Take full advantage of the momentum and allow yourself to truly shine.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

You thrive in moments like these because you love balance. This transit puts you in a position where everything just makes sense. The Aquarius Moon trine Saturn helps you see that the choices you've made recently are paying off.

With everything aligning, you’re able to make decisions with a clear mind. There's no need for indecision or back-and-forth thinking; your instincts are spot-on. The energy of the day supports your efforts, so trust your judgment.

This is a moment where your hard work and patience pay off. Your ability to maintain the balance in your life comes through as a real plus, and on this day, you get the reward for your careful efforts. Embrace the success and enjoy the peace it brings.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

It’s your time to shine. The Aquarius Moon brings out your natural ability to lead, and on this day, people gravitate toward you for guidance. You’re feeling strong, independent, and in control of your life, which is exactly where you want to be. If there's something you've been hesitant to take action on, this transit gives you the green light.

Your confidence soars, and you feel unstoppable. Whether it's taking a leap in your personal life or tackling a new professional challenge, you're ready. The universe has your back, Aquarius.

This is a time when your actions will directly shape your future, and this lunar event ensures that what you build now will stand the test of time. Use this period to focus on long-term growth and create something lasting that will bring you satisfaction for years to come.

