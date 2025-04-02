3 Zodiac Signs Experience Financial Relief On April 3, 2025

On Thursday, April 3, 2025, three zodiac signs finally experience financial relief. It only makes sense that the hard and amazing work we've put in is finally showing results — that's the balance of the universe. If we work towards financial success, then financial success must smile back on us.

During the astrological transit Moon square Saturn, we will see that even though it's been an intense journey getting here, the moment is NOW. It's our turn to reach financial success. Throughout this day, we envision a brighter future. We know what we want and we know what we need to build that future. Luckily, money is what Moon square Saturn is all about, in all the right ways, for three zodiac signs.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Three zodiac signs experience financial relief on April 3, 2025:

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

You can thank the transit of the Moon square Saturn for getting rid of that which is no longer necessary in your life, so that you can readily allow in the good fortune and financial success that you knew was your personal destiny.

Saturn energy pulls no punches, and you have been ready for this kind of fast-paced action for a long, long time, Leo. Materialistically, you know what you're doing; Moon square Saturn makes it happen.

You have experience, and much of which took you through the proverbial ringer, so to speak. This means you know what NOT to do when it comes to financial decisions.

It's smooth sailing for you now, so be proud. You did it.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

There's an expression that goes, "If you don't ask, you don't get." That's something you'll be living out during the transit of Moon square Saturn on April 3.

You have come to realize that if you're ever going to step up, then you need to open your mouth.

You've always been a fierce communicator, but somehow, you shied away from fending for yourself when it comes to money. Thursday changes everything as you are prepared to go to bat for yourself with your employers at this time.

You will find a gigantic surprise, engineered by Moon square Saturn itself, provides a huge amount of financial relief. Those in the position of granting you success will indeed do so, because they see that you demand respect. You demand, they give. That's how it works.

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Smart choices and broad thinking are how you've gotten yourself to this position on Thursday, April 3. You'll see that you are not as naive as you once thought you were — in fact, you've accrued some seriously valuable wisdom, especially concerning money.

Sure, it took time for you to get to this place, but better late than never, Sagittarius.

As far as Moon square Saturn goes, you happen to be in the trajectory of the kind of financial success this transit can bring, and you flow right with it.

There's no argument on your part. You see what is right about this new situation and you welcome it. You want the money, and the money is very happy to be a part of your life. Nice going, Sagittarius. You can breathe a sigh of financial relief!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.