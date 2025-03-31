Sadness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 1, 2025

On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, sadness ends for three zodiac signs. During the Gemini Moon, we have a choice: happy or sad. Which one do you choose?

It really does become apparent to three zodiac signs that this choice is ours to make. If we've been carrying around sadness, then we will definitely see that during the Gemini Moon, we can take it or leave it.

Being that it's the first day of the month, we can't help but want to nudge things onto the right path — the happy path. Something about April and its new beginnings lets us feel as if we have some control over the matter. And we do. Let's put ourselves first, and get happy.

Advertisement

Sadness ends for three zodiac signs on April 1, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

There is no possible way that you're going to start this month on anything but the right foot. You know yourself well, Taurus, and you know that the first days of any month are always filled with potential. Sure, it may just be "another day in the life," but you are absolutely going to make the best of April 1, 2025.

Advertisement

With the Gemini Moon to help you see clearly, you will make a firm decision to leave behind that nagging sadness that almost consumed you a while back. What good has it done you? Not much.

You aren't kidding yourself or pretending the sadness doesn't exist; you're simply making a firm decision to put it behind you. You can do this, and the Gemini Moon lets you know that there's more to life than feeling down in the dumps.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You know that the sadness you've held on to gives you an odd kind of comfort, but you are also aware that it's holding you back, just as well. You aren't fond of this part of yourself; you wish you were a stronger person, and the truth is, you just haven't given yourself a chance, Cancer.

April 1 brings you the Gemini Moon, and with this transit comes a fresh new attitude towards life. What gave you comfort in sadness was routine — you were, plainly speaking, used to it. Used to being sad. Used to being comfortable in that sadness.

The Gemini Moon promotes movement and action, which, on this day, has you acting up. The sadness still exists, but you will decide that it must no longer be a lifestyle choice.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

If you had a dollar for all the days you've spent feeling sad, you'd definitely be a very rich person, Pisces, and so much of that wealth will feel dreary and burdensome. You aren't crazy about feeling so sad all the time, and yet, you haven't tried to conquer it.

During the Gemini Moon, you will receive a glimmer of hope, and you may actually consider ending your sadness once and for all. The hope that suddenly appears in your heart will work fast, and by day's end, you'll not want to look back.

Advertisement

The first day of April could potentially be a life-changing day for you. And Pisces, this is what you need. You need that refreshing outlook that brings new life back into you. Let the sadness go, Pisces. You have so much to look forward to.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.