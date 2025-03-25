3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth On March 26, 2025

On March 26, 2025, three zodiac signs find themselves attracting wealth and it couldn't happen at a better time. During the astrological transit of Moon square Uranus, they embrace a wealth mindset and show that believing in incoming abundance is easy enough to do.

We don't attract wealth simply by believing, but it certainly does help to keep the doors to our psyche free from the hindrance of doubt. During the Moon's square to Uranus, we can create abundance for ourselves because we know it is possible.

Three zodiac signs will see how thought can shape the process of action. We hold on to the idea that we are worth it. We have value, and we have the stamina to trust in the process. Breathe a sigh of relief!

Three zodiac signs attract wealth on March 26, 2025:

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

To attract wealth, Gemini, you have to get rid of something that you've made into a lifestyle, and that is, of course, the nonstop self-doubt that you've kept alive for years. Enough. You know this, and you also know that it's up to you to stop it.

You crave the riches and wealth you know you can attract if only you'd get out of your own way. Now, on March 26, during Moon square Uranus, you'll get that chance, so it's up to you to grab it.

A very lucrative opportunity awaits you, and you must show up for it. Do not doubt yourself on this one, and don't write the script ahead of time—you know, the one that will have you losing your chance. Believe in yourself and your ability, Gemini, and get out there and attract wealth!

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Moon square Uranus works to make you aware of your worth, Cancer. When you come to understand just how amazing you really are, you'll be primed for the attraction of great wealth and success.

This day, March 26, could be the beginning of something big in your life, but you need to acknowledge it and go with it. You can't just sit back and hope it all works out; you have to play an active role in creating that opportunity.

Right now, during Moon square Uranus, you're in the perfect position to attract great wealth, so don't turn your back on this situation. Read the room, Cancer. Everything here is meant for your success. Go for it.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

If only attracting wealth was something you were used to, Virgo, then you'd be able to see the signs ahead of time and prepare yourself. You're not used to moving and shaking in terms of business, but it does seem as if Moon square Uranus has other things in store for you.

What this basically means is that what you don't expect to happen can happen. And on March 26, you don't expect this sudden ability to magnetize wealth to you. You've got the magic going on during this day, so open yourself to it.

Virgo, this could be a fantastic day for you, so accept the fact that you are just as entitled as anyone else to the wealth and riches you desire. And why not? You certainly work hard and show up for it all. Perhaps it's just your turn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.