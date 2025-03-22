Life Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 23, 2025

On March 23, 2025, life finally starts getting better for three zodiac signs. This day's Moon opposite Mars tests us in such a way that we may learn a huge life lesson as a result. While we don't like the idea of being tested, we know that this is, indeed, a good way to advance ourselves.

Three zodiac signs will be put to one such test during this time and we will feel grateful for the opportunity to grow and reach new heights. Moon opposite Mars brings with it an undeniable energy. We know we need to get past our sense of limitation, and on this day, we do.

In order for life to start getting better, we have to show ourselves that we can be fearless; we are ready to accomplish this. Mars energy is relentless, and for the three zodiac signs who will feel this power, the results will be spectacular.

Life starts getting better for three zodiac signs on March 23, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

You've been feeling a shift in the cosmic energy that surrounds you and you don't really know what to make of it. You know that something has changed and you aren't sure that you like it. It feels like a test of stamina. Can you endure, Aries?

Truthfully, asking an Aries if they can endure is a silly question, as there is no Aries on Earth that would do anything but laugh at such nonsense. Of course, you can endure — you're just not in love with the idea of having to pass some kind of endurance test to prove it.

During this Moon opposite Mars, you can take the energy available to you and fight back — or just go with the flow. But it is Mars energy and you are an Aries, so the idea of fighting back may sound pretty good to you.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Interestingly, this day's Moon opposite Mars brings tests and struggles, but it also brings you the instant idea that whatever it is, you'll get through it.

So, in a way, the Moon opposite Mars gives and takes and then gives again. Nothing can be taken away from you on this day, Virgo, because you already know that you'll survive it. If this day comes with tests, then your attitude is, "Big deal."

And that's exactly what it isn't: a big deal. You've dealt with tests from the universe before and look at you now; you've survived and more. You've thrived. So if there's a test you must pass, then bring it on, as this Moon opposite Mars has your back. You are slated for success.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

The test is on, Libra, and you already know you're going to pass it. Why? Because this is how life works and the little gags the universe plays us surprised you, then you'd have already lost the fight.

You are way too smart to let a test take you back. You know what it's like to be set back and you also know what it's like to dig yourself out of the ditches of despair. It's just not you, and during Moon opposite Mars, it's most certainly not your style.

Your style is enduring and getting through whatever you must get through so that you can reach new heights and live to tell. You've got a long and varied history of tests you've already passed. Here's to another notch on your belt, Libra.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.