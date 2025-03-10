Joy Returns For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 11, 2025

After a long bout with sadness, joy finally returns for three zodiac signs on March 11, 2025. Many of us are about to rise from that swamp and claim the happiness that we know is ours to take. The day's astrology calls for joy and renewal, and it comes to us in the form of Moon square Uranus in our daily horoscope, and we like it.

One thing we know for sure is that sadness comes with its burden, and so much of it starts to feel unnecessary and uncalled for after a while. We relish the moments of true joy in our lives, and the energy accompanying Uranus helps us seek out the light.

Uranus taps into that part of us that dares to go there, and in this case, we dare to allow ourselves the light of joy and happiness. We make this a conscious decision; we are opting in for joy. We are locking in on it now.

Joy returns for three zodiac signs on March 11, 2025:

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

You already know how much time you can spend feeling bad about this, that, and the other thing, and you're starting to grow weary of your negative antics. Why do you do this to yourself, Gemini? Who knows? Maybe the stars know? It doesn't matter because today, your happiness in the form of untapped joy will return.

During Moon square Uranus, you may feel that it's time to say no to negativity as it's taken way more out of you than it's given. Uranus energy has an interesting and positive influence over you, and it's just the thing to pay attention to on this day, March 11.

You have a chance to be involved in something joyous and fun, so the universe is letting you know that if you want joy, then it's up to you to let it in. Why stay in the dark when you know you want to live it up in the light? Go for it, Gemini.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Because you tend to see your life as this way ... and that way, you'll decide on March 11, that the 'way' you feel like living, right now, is this way which, during Moon square Uranus, means happily and filled with joy that returns after a long bout of sorrow.

Yes, you are like that, Libra; you decide you need change and set out to make it happen. Whenever you feel you've got too much negativity ruling the airwaves, you go out of your way to make things different, and the planet Uranus supports you now.

So, you are the one who calls the shots in this case, and now that we're deep into the year, you've decided that you only have room for joy. None of this depression stuff; you're over it. Now is the time to change your life and usher in the joy and laughter. Good idea!

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

You may have known that joy would eventually return to you because you're pretty perceptive about your life, and nothing ever stays the same for too long. During Moon square Uranus, you'll remember that you are here to enjoy your life, and that may be the beginning of an entirely new attitude for you, Aquarius.

For the last few weeks, you may have felt good but lacking in something, as if you are there but not whole. When Moon square Uranus energy comes back into your life, you feel refreshed and newly inspired.

This leads to you being more social and outgoing. You are naturally quite interested in people, and you love sharing ideas in social situations. What Moon square Uranus brings you is the chance to reunite with joy once again. A good thing, indeed.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.